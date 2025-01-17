Cars

Jerry Seinfeld's Porsche — driven by Steve McQueen — is going up for auction

Experts believe it could be the "highest-ever-value Porsche”

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Jerry Seinfeld&#39;s Porsche — driven by Steve McQueen — is going up for auction
Photo: Mecum Auctions
In This Story
VWAGY+0.57%

Car collectors will have a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to bid on what is believed to be the most expensive Porsche (VWAGY+0.57%) in history, when a vehicle once owned by Steve McQueen and currently belonging to Jerry Seinfeld crosses the block at an upcoming Mecum auction.

Suggested Reading

Intel stock pops 8% because someone apparently wants to buy the troubled chipmaker
Walgreens' digital doors looked cool but were a $200 million disaster
Goldman Sachs hikes David Solomon's pay 25% — and offers a sweet stock deal to remain CEO
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Intel stock pops 8% because someone apparently wants to buy the troubled chipmaker
Walgreens' digital doors looked cool but were a $200 million disaster
Goldman Sachs hikes David Solomon's pay 25% — and offers a sweet stock deal to remain CEO
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Bidding will begin on the 1969 Porsche 917K at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction, at Osceola Heritage Park, on January 18. The Porsche is the crown jewel of this year’s sales, which feature more than 4,500 vehicles.

Advertisement

Related Content

Porsche is debuting a new hybrid 911 sports car
Porsche's electric rival to Tesla has lost up to $100,000 in value

Related Content

Porsche is debuting a new hybrid 911 sports car
Porsche's electric rival to Tesla has lost up to $100,000 in value

Seinfeld purchased the car in 2001 and recently commissioned a multi-million dollar renovation to restore the Porsche to its “Le Mans” condition. The Porsche, chassis No. 917-022, has a Gulf blue and orange exterior and a black and red interior.

Advertisement

“The thing I love the most about Porsches is, I love the story of how they started so small and grew so quickly,” Seinfeld said in a video statement.

Advertisement

“There are cars that I call ‘moment cars,’ that are from moments when things just landed perfectly. It happens in lives, it happens in cultures, it happens in stories, so to me the 917 is the moment of Porsche where all their work and expertise came together.”

Aside from the pedigree of its owners, the vehicle is a piece of film history in its own right. McQueen drove the Porsche in his 1971 film “Le Mans,” which depicted the famed sports car race of the same name.

Advertisement

“The unbroken chain of ownership, and A-lister ownership, is what is so remarkable about this car,” said John Kraman, the recently deceased Mecum Auctions TV commentator and analyst, according to the Robb Report.

“It’s set to become the highest value car Mecum has ever sold, and the highest-ever-value Porsche in history.”