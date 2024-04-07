A winning $1.3 billion Powerball ticket was sold

A three-month hiatus of no Powerball winner came to an end on Sunday after a single ticket purchased in Oregon matched the lottery numbers pulled for the more than $1.3 billion jackpot.

Just one ticket matched the numbers — 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and Powerball 9. Prior to Sunday’s draw, no one had won the Powerball lottery since New Year’s Day.

The drawing was delayed by more than three hours from its scheduled 10:59 pm ET due to a holdup in the lottery’s number verification process.



“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” Powerball said in a statement. “This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.”

The jackpot’s cash lump sum, should the player choose to take the money that way, is $621 million, or they could have the sum paid out over the course of 30 years. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Powerball is played in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.