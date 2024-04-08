Economic Indicators

Beauty conglomerate Puig is planning the biggest global IPO of the year

The privately held Spanish company behind Jean Paul Gaultier is planning to raise billions to list on Madrid and other Spanish stock exchanges

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York.
Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York.
Image: WireImage (Getty Images)

Fashion conglomerate Puig Brands plans to hoist billions of its shares on the public market — making it the largest initial public offering in the world this year.

Suggested Reading

These 7 universities risk losing billions in federal funds under Trump
Hedge funds are dumping stocks — just as mom-and-pop investors rush in
Chili's is taking on McDonald's with a new menu item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

These 7 universities risk losing billions in federal funds under Trump
Hedge funds are dumping stocks — just as mom-and-pop investors rush in
Chili's is taking on McDonald's with a new menu item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Spain-based Puig — the owner of couture labels including Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, and Carolina Herrera — plans to raise €1.25 billion, or about $1.35 billion, in an initial funding round, The Financial Times reports. The company is also planning a secondary stock sale that would bring the total money raised to more than €2.5 billion, or about $2.7 billion.

Advertisement

Related Content

Walmart-backed Ibotta stock skyrocketed in its IPO
Ibotta goes public today. We spoke to its CEO about riding the tech IPO wave

Related Content

Walmart-backed Ibotta stock skyrocketed in its IPO
Ibotta goes public today. We spoke to its CEO about riding the tech IPO wave

And The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that the company’s existing shareholders plan to sell stock as well.

Advertisement

Puig CEO Marc Puig said in a statement reported by Reuters that the company believes being a “family-owned company that is also subject to market accountability” will give it more room to “compete in the international beauty market.” Founded in 1914, the Puig family will keep its majority stake in the group, the company said.

Advertisement

In October, Marc Puig said the company was considering an IPO, along with other options to raise new cash, The Financial Times reported. An IPO could bring the 110-year-old family business “discipline and rigor,” Marc Puig told the publication.

Puig, which is the also majority shareholder of Jean Paul Gaultier, posted record sales in 2023 of an estimated €4.3 billion, or about $4.4 billion.

Advertisement

More retail news

How Target’s new membership program stacks up against Amazon and Walmart

Walmart is launching an early morning delivery service to keep up with Target and Amazon

Advertisement

Temu is going after Amazon on speedy delivery

Home Depot’s $18 billion roofing company deal ‘is opening up a new customer for us,’ CFO says