Pure Storage Inc. Class A (PSTG) reports earnings

In This Story PSTG -4.51%

Pure Storage Inc. Class A (PSTG-4.51% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025 filing.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The company reported total revenue of $3.17 billion for the fiscal year, representing a 12% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by both product revenue and subscription services revenue.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Product revenue increased by 5% to $1.70 billion, primarily due to sales of FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E solutions. Subscription services revenue grew by 22% to $1.47 billion, largely attributed to renewals of Evergreen subscription services and increased revenue from the Evergreen//One offering.

Advertisement

Pure Storage's gross margin decreased slightly to 70%, with product gross margin at 66% and subscription services gross margin at 74%. The decline in product gross margin was due to increased sales of lower-margin solutions and higher component costs.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $2.13 billion, with research and development expenses at $804 million, sales and marketing expenses at $1.02 billion, and general and administrative expenses at $286 million.

Advertisement

Net income for the fiscal year was $106.7 million, up from $61.3 million the previous year. The company reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.33 and $0.31, respectively.

Pure Storage ended the fiscal year with $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company also had $540.1 million in non-cancelable purchase obligations and $219.2 million in lease commitments.

Advertisement

The company highlighted its strategic focus on expanding all-flash use cases, delivering hybrid cloud architecture, growing subscription services, and expanding its AI portfolio.

Pure Storage's Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 21% year-over-year, reaching $1.66 billion. The company expects to recognize approximately 48% of its remaining performance obligations over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

The company repurchased 6.7 million shares of common stock during the fiscal year at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total of $373.8 million.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Pure Storage Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.