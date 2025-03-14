Earnings Snapshots

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
PRPL-7.85%

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL-7.85%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup
Walmart's China troubles, McDonald's gets fast, and Starbucks' powered revamp: Retail news roundup
China's AI agent, Google's Gemini gets personal, and a nuclear energy boost: AI news roundup
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports a decrease in net revenues to $487.9 million from $510.5 million in the previous year, attributed to industry-wide demand softness for home-related products and a reduction in advertising spend.

Suggested Reading

An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup
Walmart's China troubles, McDonald's gets fast, and Starbucks' powered revamp: Retail news roundup
China's AI agent, Google's Gemini gets personal, and a nuclear energy boost: AI news roundup
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Gross profit increased to $181.1 million, with a gross profit margin of 37.1%, up from 33.7% in the prior year, due to improved production effectiveness.

Advertisement

Related Content

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure

Related Content

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure

Operating expenses decreased to $273.3 million, driven by reduced marketing and sales costs and lower general and administrative expenses.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss attributable to Purple Inc. of $97.9 million, compared to a net loss of $120.8 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

The filing details a restructuring plan initiated in August 2024 to consolidate manufacturing operations and reduce headcount, with expected charges of $36.4 million recorded in 2024.

Purple Innovation Inc. entered into an amended and restated credit agreement in January 2024, resulting in a $61.0 million term loan to refinance existing obligations.

Advertisement

The company issued warrants to purchase 20 million shares of Class A common stock in connection with the credit agreement, recorded as liabilities due to certain provisions.

The filing notes the company’s ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives and engagement with a financial advisor to evaluate potential transactions.

Advertisement

Purple Innovation Inc. continues to focus on product innovation, with plans to launch new grid technology and expand its product lineup in 2025.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Purple Innovation Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.