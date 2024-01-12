CES 2024

Rabbit unveiled a new device to help phone users manage their apps

The app economy is creating all kinds of new needs

By
Dua Rashid / Gizmodo
An image of the Rabbit R1.
Rabbit says it’s about the size of a stack of Post-it notes.
Image: Rabbit

Jesse Lyu, the founder and CEO of Rabbit, was bothered by how we have to open a different app each time we wish to get something done on our phones. So, he came up with a device that will manage all your apps for you. Think of it like a voice assistant but fairly more advanced.

Rabbit’s R1 is a 115-gram, pocket-sized device that runs on Rabbit OS, which the company describes as a “personalized operating system through a natural language interface.” It deploys an LAM (Large Action Model), which is similar to how an LLM (Large Language Model) works, except it’s for getting things done instead of just understanding what you say. A LAM is also capable of learning any platform or interface. This means you can power all your apps using this model on the R1.

This consolidates a lot of your services on a single device without having to shuffle between apps or constantly input login info. You’d be able to tell the R1 to book a Lyft from your house to your workplace, and it would do that in an instant. It will also memorize that command and save it in its list of ‘rabbits’. The next time you’re booking a Lyft, you’d need to press its push-to-talk button and speak into its far-field mic.

The R1 also features a 2.88-inch touchscreen display, an analog scroll wheel, a 360-degree rotational camera, a Type-C charging port, and a SIM card slot. It is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and Rabbit says that its battery lasts “all day.”

The R1 costs $200 and is available for pre-ordering right now, with orders shipping out in March.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.