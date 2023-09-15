Receding recession fears have given the Arm and Instacart IPOs a chance to succeed

Wary investors having been looking to public offerings by Arm and Instacart for signals that the doomer stock market is behind them. So far, their optimism has been validated.

Shares of Arm, the UK-based chip designer, jumped 25% in their first day of trading and held onto most of those gains the next day. In the wake of the strong debut, Instacart raised its IPO target price, bringing its valuation to $10 billion (still a fraction of what it was when the grocery-delivery company was raising venture capital, but an improvement from where the IPO price was headed earlier in the week).

This coincides with positive news from a Vanguard survey in August, in which investors predicted that stocks would be up by 5.5% in the next 12 months. Expected long-run returns—what investors expect to see happen over the next 10 years—were steady at 7.1%.

It’s the economy

“Although this year’s market rally paused in August, investor expectations remain elevated as summer comes to a close,” Xiao Xu, an analyst in Vanguard Investment Strategy Group, said in a research note.

This sentiment about stocks is driven by economic expectations. Investors put the odds of an economic disaster at 6.4% in April, 6% in June, and then 5.4% in August.

“Growth expectations have stabilized with the economy managing to grow slightly above trend in the first half of the year despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve,” Vanguard economist Rhea Thomas noted in the research piece. “Consumer spending, the key driver of GDP growth, has held up given that job creation and wage growth have only recently begun to show signs of moderating.”

