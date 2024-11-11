Bankrupt Red Lobster is getting rid of Endless Shrimp — and bringing back a menu classic

In This Story CMCSA -0.68%

Red Lobster is making big changes to its menu as part of its restructuring after for filing for bankruptcy. Gone is the popular Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, but the seafood chain is introducing new dishes and bringing back a fan favorite.



The revamped menu will include nine new items, including bacon-wrapped sea scallops and new pasta options. It will also mark the return of the chain’s beloved hush puppies, which have been notably absent in recent years. Bringing back these golden fritters is one way the chain hopes to win back customers, according to CEO Damola Adamolekun, said in an interview with Today.

As for the Endless Shrimp, it’s no more. The promotion, which debuted during the pandemic to boost foot traffic, quickly became a viral sensation. But behind the scenes, the deal spelled trouble. On Today (CMCSA-0.68% ), Adamolekun jokingly stated, “I know how to do math,” hinting that the deal cost the company more than it was worth.

Once available every day, the promotion was eventually scaled back to just Mondays. Ultimately, it resulted in long wait times, overstretched kitchens, and what some employees described as pure “chaos.” While the deal isn’t returning anytime soon, Adamolekun left the door open for a potential comeback down the road.

Looking ahead, Red Lobster plans to simplify its menu by focusing on items that allow for better food preparation and faster service. “I want to lower the check,” Adamolekun said, “but giving people options is more important.”

Red Lobster, which filed for bankruptcy in May, isn’t planning to close any more locations. Instead, it’s investing in infrastructure and technology, with up to $60 million dedicated to a “brand refresh.” Part of these changes will be incremental, Adamolekun notes, adding that customers will soon notice the adjustments in lighting, music, and decor. These upgrades will “transport diners to somewhere new,” he told Today.