Most renters want to be homeowners — but they don't think they'll ever afford it

In This Story Z -1.63%

Owning a home is becoming an increasingly distant dream for many Americans, as the housing market continues to feel prohibitively expensive for most.



What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

Eighty-six percent of renters in the United States are itching to buy a home, but say they can’t afford it, according to a new CNN poll carried out by SSRS published Monday. Within this group of renters, more than half (54%) feel they might never be able to.

Advertisement

Split up by age, younger renters are a little more optimistic about their prospect of ever owning a home. While 53% of renters younger than 45 believe it’s at least somewhat likely they’ll eventually be able to buy a home, just 32% of those age 45 and above said the same, CNN found.

Advertisement

Housing affordability has become one of the biggest burdens on Americans in the years since the start of the pandemic. A combination of high home prices and mortgage rates, paired with low housing inventory, have put significant pressure on potential home buyers. The median home sale price reached a record $442,525 in June, with the average rate on a 30-year mortgage coming in at 6.92% — roughly double pandemic lockdown-era lows.

Advertisement

Across the U.S., many prospective first-time buyers feel priced out of the market. A typical “starter home” costs $1 million or more in a whopping 237 U.S. cities, according to a recent report by real estate site Zillow. That’s nearly triple the number of cities where that was the case in 2019.

And renters are especially feeling the financial pain, with a majority worried about the long-term effects of rising rental costs. The average rent in the U.S. is $1,536 per month (a 0.8% year-over-year increase). Given these costs, a record-low percentage of renters believe they’ll ever own a home, a recent New York Federal Reserve survey found. The national homeownership rate is about 66% as of April 30, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.