S&W Seed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.4 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $73.5 million.

S&W Seed expects full-year revenue in the range of $76 million to $82 million.

