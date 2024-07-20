Sam Altman's 'Batcave,' a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup

OpenAI’s Sam Altman wanted a mansion with a bat cave. Instead, he apparently got a “lemon.”

Advertisement

That’s according to a new suit filed against the contractors of the $27 million house Altman owns in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

The lawsuit against the builders, Troon Pacific and its CEO Greg Malin, is seeking unspecified damages for the luxury home. The plaintiff is listed as 950 Lombard LLC, and public records say the OpenAI CEO is the mansion’s current resident, according to The San Francisco Standard. The LLC purchased the home in 2020.

Read More