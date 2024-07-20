Sam Altman's 'Batcave,' a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup

Aerial firefighter has to be one of the coolest jobs out there, right? You swoop over the countryside dumping huge volumes of water on pristine landscapes to try and save them from encroaching flames. Now, one of North America’s most iconic aerial firefighters is preparing to fly once again as the enormous WWII flying boat will soon take its final flight.
American Express announced Tuesday that it will be bringing one of its high-end Centurion airport lounges to a new location. The credit card company is opening a new edition of the franchise at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.
A huge wind farm is causing trouble for Massachusetts beachgoers. The Nantucket Harbormaster announced Tuesday that much of the area’s shoreline was closed to visitors after pieces of wind turbines started washing up on shore this week.
Elvis Presley had quite the collection of vehicles, including a 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood, a De Tomaso Pantera and a Stutz Blackhawk. He also had an old private jet that sat rusting away for several decades before a YouTuber swept in and saved it from the scrapheap. Instead of returning it to the skies, they did the next best thing and transformed it into a glorious retro camper.
A hedge fund billionaire purchased the “finest stegosaurus specimen ever to appear at auction” for a whopping $45 million on Wednesday – a record-setting sum in the world of dinosaur collecting.
As summer reaches its peak across the Northern Hemisphere, it’s hard to imagine a better way of spending a vacation than channeling your inner ship captain and sailing across the ocean.
OpenAI’s Sam Altman wanted a mansion with a bat cave. Instead, he apparently got a “lemon.”
That’s according to a new suit filed against the contractors of the $27 million house Altman owns in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.
The lawsuit against the builders, Troon Pacific and its CEO Greg Malin, is seeking unspecified damages for the luxury home. The plaintiff is listed as 950 Lombard LLC, and public records say the OpenAI CEO is the mansion’s current resident, according to The San Francisco Standard. The LLC purchased the home in 2020.
Cruise ships are vacations from hell to the point where, if you’re trapped on one, you might need a vacation from your vacation. What better way to get away while getting away than to get away by train.
Despite the old expression stating otherwise, it turns out that money actually can buy happiness – with a new study revealing that extremely high net worth individuals are “substantially and statistically significantly happier” than even those with incomes in excess of $500,000 a year.