Sam Altman's 'Batcave,' a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, American Express is opening one of its fancy Centurion lounges in a new airport

Image for article titled Sam Altman&#39;s &#39;Batcave,&#39; a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Coulson Aviation, Courtesy of American Express, Maddie Meyer (Getty Images), Screenshot: ABC Action News YouTube, Jimmy’s World via YouTube, Image: Sotheby’s/Matthew Sherman, Maria Korneeva (iStock by Getty Images), Yana Iskayeva (iStock by Getty Images), Illustration: Architectural Digest; Getty/Mike Coppola; Quartz Graphics
2 / 12

An enormous World War II flying boat will soon take its final flight

A photo of the Hawaii Mars flying boat in the sky.
Almost ready for takeoff.
Photo: Coulson Aviation

Aerial firefighter has to be one of the coolest jobs out there, right? You swoop over the countryside dumping huge volumes of water on pristine landscapes to try and save them from encroaching flames. Now, one of North America’s most iconic aerial firefighters is preparing to fly once again as the enormous WWII flying boat will soon take its final flight.

3 / 12

American Express is opening one of its fancy Centurion lounges in a new airport

The new American Express Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
The new American Express Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Photo: Courtesy of American Express

American Express announced Tuesday that it will be bringing one of its high-end Centurion airport lounges to a new location. The credit card company is opening a new edition of the franchise at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday.

4 / 12

Wind farm debris is shutting down beaches in Nantucket

A 2020 photo of Madaket Beach, one of the beaches closed by wind turbine debris
A 2020 photo of Madaket Beach, one of the beaches closed by wind turbine debris
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

A huge wind farm is causing trouble for Massachusetts beachgoers. The Nantucket Harbormaster announced Tuesday that much of the area’s shoreline was closed to visitors after pieces of wind turbines started washing up on shore this week.

5 / 12

A Florida HOA doesn’t let trucks park in driveways overnight

Image for article titled Sam Altman&#39;s &#39;Batcave,&#39; a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup
Screenshot: ABC Action News YouTube

Home Owners Associations suck but one Florida HOA is particularly bad, as it is still enforcing a rule to keep pickup trucks out of driveways despite a state law protecting truck owners from such rules.

6 / 12

Elvis Presley’s old jet has been turned into an RV

A photo of the Elvis Jet RV driving on a road.
Much better.
Screenshot: Jimmy’s World via YouTube

Elvis Presley had quite the collection of vehicles, including a 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood, a De Tomaso Pantera and a Stutz Blackhawk. He also had an old private jet that sat rusting away for several decades before a YouTuber swept in and saved it from the scrapheap. Instead of returning it to the skies, they did the next best thing and transformed it into a glorious retro camper.

7 / 12

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin bought the ‘finest stegosaurus specimen ever’ for $45 million

A woman stands next to a Stegosaurus fossil in a dark room
Image: Sotheby’s/Matthew Sherman

A hedge fund billionaire purchased the “finest stegosaurus specimen ever to appear at auction” for a whopping $45 million on Wednesday – a record-setting sum in the world of dinosaur collecting.

8 / 12

The most fabulous yachts to charter this summer

Image for article titled Sam Altman&#39;s &#39;Batcave,&#39; a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Maria Korneeva (iStock by Getty Images)

As summer reaches its peak across the Northern Hemisphere, it’s hard to imagine a better way of spending a vacation than channeling your inner ship captain and sailing across the ocean.

9 / 12

Sam Altman’s $27 million ‘Batcave’ home has some problems — so he’s suing the contractor

Image for article titled Sam Altman&#39;s &#39;Batcave,&#39; a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup
Illustration: Architectural Digest; Getty/Mike Coppola; Quartz Graphics

OpenAI’s Sam Altman wanted a mansion with a bat cave. Instead, he apparently got a “lemon.”

That’s according to a new suit filed against the contractors of the $27 million house Altman owns in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

The lawsuit against the builders, Troon Pacific and its CEO Greg Malin, is seeking unspecified damages for the luxury home. The plaintiff is listed as 950 Lombard LLC, and public records say the OpenAI CEO is the mansion’s current resident, according to The San Francisco Standard. The LLC purchased the home in 2020.

Read More

10 / 12

There’s a new cruise ship that makes you feel like you’re on a train

Gif: Attractions Magazine/Youtube

Cruise ships are vacations from hell to the point where, if you’re trapped on one, you might need a vacation from your vacation. What better way to get away while getting away than to get away by train.

11 / 12

It turns out money actually can buy happiness

Image for article titled Sam Altman&#39;s &#39;Batcave,&#39; a flying boat, and a $45 million dinosaur skeleton: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Yana Iskayeva (iStock by Getty Images)

Despite the old expression stating otherwise, it turns out that money actually can buy happiness – with a new study revealing that extremely high net worth individuals are “substantially and statistically significantly happier” than even those with incomes in excess of $500,000 a year.

