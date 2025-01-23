Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on: AI-driven features lead the way

This story incorporates reporting from Tom’s Guide, Forbes, Gizmodo and HotHardware.



In the ever-evolving smartphone landscape, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra emerges as a formidable contender. Slated for release on Feb. 7, at a starting price of $1,299, the device boasts a blend of advanced AI features and hardware enhancements. Samsung continues its tradition of iterative improvements, building on the solid foundation set by last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a refined design and is powered by the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra extends its focus on artificial intelligence, a highlight that first gained traction with the S24 Ultra. The device introduces Galaxy AI upgrades, including enhanced contextual photography capabilities and improved search functionality within the gallery app. These AI-driven features aim to enhance user experience by providing more intuitive interfaces and increased automation in everyday tasks.

Design-wise, the Galaxy S25 Ultra makes subtle but impactful revisions. This year’s model is bigger, yet noticeably thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The squarer-edge aesthetic remains, coupled with the retained S Pen, offering no significant design departures but honing the existing elements for a sleeker appearance.

The display is a central talking point for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, sporting an enlarged screen that promises a more immersive viewing experience. This design choice reflects the current market trend towards larger displays, catering to consumer demand for more expansive digital interaction spaces. However, beyond its size, the functionality of the display, paired with new AI features, aims to set the device apart.

Under the hood, the device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip designed specifically for Galaxy devices, suggesting a focus on optimizing performance and energy consumption. Although the battery capacity remains at 5,000 mAh, user expectations for longer-lasting charges are addressed through software and hardware synergies aimed at energy efficiency.

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is part of a broader rollout of Samsung’s flagship products, as seen at the recent Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose, California. Alongside the S25 Ultra, Samsung unveiled the S25 and S25+ models, with prices starting at $999 and offering varying specs such as battery and charging capacities.

Overall, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may appear as an evolutionary step rather than a revolutionary one, it embodies the tech giant’s commitment to enhancing user experience through incremental improvements and meaningful AI integrations.

