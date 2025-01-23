Samsung wants to transform Galaxy smartphones into AI companions

This story incorporates reporting from Forbes.

Samsung is positioning its next-generation Galaxy smartphones, notably the Galaxy S25, to serve as AI companions. This move will see an expanded rollout of AI features that are integrated to enhance user experience. According to recent announcements, the Galaxy S25 family will showcase both overt and subtle AI functionalities, designed to adjust to user habits seamlessly.

In 2024, the collaboration between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI positioned Samsung as a leader in the AI-driven smartphone sector. The upcoming Galaxy S25 intends to capitalize on this success. It will incorporate advanced AI tools ranging from voice recognition to personalized user profiles, learning from user behavior over time. The integration will also extend to cloud-based services, allowing for more personalized and efficient device management.

Samsung’s commitment to AI is not limited to generative functionalities; it spans multiple aspects of Galaxy AI, aiming for versatility and adaptability. As 2025 progresses, Samsung continues its journey toward embedding artificial intelligence deeply within the fabric of its flagship devices.

