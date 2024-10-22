Real Estate

Check out this 'sand castle' mansion on sale for a record $108 million

The San Diego home is owned by Darwin Deason, who sold a company to Xerox for billions in 2010

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled Check out this &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion on sale for a record $108 million
Photo: AutumnSkyPhotography (Getty Images)
A clifftop mansion near San Diego will more than double the record for the most expensive house sold in the area if the owners get their asking price.

The Sand Castle mansion, an almost 13,000-square-foot mansion, hit the market this month for $108 million. The home, which has 10 bedrooms and 14 full bathrooms, sits right on the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla.

It is owned by billionaire Darwin Deason, who bought the home and two nearby lots in 2009 and renovated it, according to Bloomberg. Deason made his billions after selling his information-technology company to Xerox (XRX+4.64%) in 2016 for $6.4 billion.

“It is just time to move on,” he said of his decision to sell the property.

The home is being represented by agents Brett Dickinson and Ross Clark of Comapss Inc.

The current record for a home sale in San Diego County is $44.1 for a home in Del Mar, Bloomberg reported.

Deason told Bloomberg he loves and is proud of the home, despite his decision to sell it.

“My favorite part is the master balcony, where I can relax, look out over the ocean, and also look out over much of the rest of the property,” he said of the Sand Castle. “I take pride in the entire property, but another part I am especially proud of is the nautical-themed bar, which resembles the bar on my yacht.”