Xerox is giving away the lab that birthed the PC, mouse, and laser printer

Two innovation powerhouses in Silicon Valley are joining forces.



Xerox announced yesterday (April 24) that it will donate its Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to SRI International, a nonprofit research and innovation institute. Researchers at the two organizations will collaborate on developing technologies and scientific research, while Xerox said it will focus on its “core, digital and IT services.”



Roughly 1,000 employees from PARC will join SRI, and contribute to its research areas, which include computer vision, AI and machine learning, and robotics. Both organizations have worked in the innovation space for decades, creating technology that has come to define the internet age.

Advertisement

You’re reading this on a computer screen thanks to SRI and PARC

The Xerox Corporation founded PARC in 1970, assembling a group of scientists to pioneer innovations in computer technology. Over the next decade, PARC would go on to incubate t he first personal computer, Ethernet, and graphical user interface, among several other groundbreaking technologies. The computer mouse was developed at PARC; so was the laser printer. Steve Jobs saw windows and icons on a computer screen during a visit to PARC and was so taken that Apple copied them. Almost singlehandedly, PARC invented the modern workstation.



69% off Microsoft Windows Pro 11 Save 69% On Downloadable Windows Pro 11, The Latest Downloadable Microsoft Windows OS

Designed to make hybrid and remote work more efficient and seamless – and only just $50 Buy Windows Pro 11 for $50 Advertisement

SRI International was first established as the Stanford Research Institute in 1946, with a mission to advance scientific knowledge and the university’s areas of study. The organization was rebranded as SRI in 1977. The organization’s iconic innovations include color television, the banking guidelines for SWIFT codes, and the technology behind Siri.

“SRI International’s rich history combined with PARC’s track record and legacy of breakthrough innovation opens the door to extraordinary new technological advances and the bold impact for which both organizations are known,” said David Parekh, CEO of SRI International, in a statement.

Advertisement

A non-exhaustive timeline of innovations developed at PARC and SRI

1940: RCA Laboratories (which was later renamed and became a part of SRI) demonstrates the world’s first commercial Transmission Electron Microscope.

Advertisement

1969: SRI, then associated with Stanford University, was involved in the first transmission on the ARPANET, a computer network foundational to the creation of the internet.

1973: PARC creates the Xerox Alto Personal workstation, a.k.a. t he first personal computer.

Advertisement

1974: The David Sarnoff Research Center, now a part of SRI, invents the amorphous solar silicon cell, a building block of solar technology.

1975: PARC releases the first graphical user interface (GUI), which contains icons and pop-up menus that can overlap, and requires point-and-click interactions—the foundations of how we still use computers today.

Advertisement

1988: PARC coins the term “ubiquitous computing,” describing a future where mobile devices are connected through the internet.

Related stories

🪑 The “mother of all demos” was as much about the chair as it was about the computer

Advertisement

📝 Why the Microsoft Office-ization of AI makes sense



⌨️ America has a rich history of innovation by Asian immigrants