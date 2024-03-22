Lifestyle

Saudi Arabia's latest move to diversify from oil? Building a big theme park

A Dragon Ball project is in the works, fueled by the country's investment fund

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The dragon from 'Dragon Ball'
The dragon from ‘Dragon Ball’
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ReedPop (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia makes a lot of money from oil. But as the world tries to stave off the worst effects of climate change and transition to a world where we aren’t so reliant on petro-products to fuel our lives, Saudi Arabia has been doing everything in its power to figure out a way to make money from something else. One of those gambits is tourism, and as part of a bid to bring more visitors to the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi Arabia is building the world’s first Dragon Ball theme park.

Suggested Reading

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Japanese manga and cartoon was created by Akira Toriyama, who recently died at age 68, and is one of the most popular fictional properties in the world. In January, the research firm Parrot Analytics named the Dragon Ball universe’s Dragon Ball Z as the most in-demand “legacy series” (or show that ended more than 20 years ago) on the planet.

Advertisement

Related Content

The US Senate is demanding details about the Saudi wealth fund’s golf deal
Saudi money has entered the MMA ring

Related Content

The US Senate is demanding details about the Saudi wealth fund’s golf deal
Saudi money has entered the MMA ring

The deal was announced by Toei Animation, the studio that produces Dragon Ball. Saudi Arabia has a 6% stake in its parent company.

Advertisement

The Saudi tourist scheme

Though some question Saudi Arabia’s human rights record as it seeks to bring in revenue from industries more PR-sensitive than oil, the kingdom has said that by 2030 it wants to derive 10% of its GDP from the tourism sector. And not just by the annual pilgrimages to Mecca for hajj, itself a multibillion-dollar industry.

Advertisement

One of the so-called “gigaprojects” being taken on in pursuit of the goal is Qiddiya, a years-in-the-making entertainment hub. Other parts of the project include a Formula 1 circuit, a Six Flags theme park that will include several record-breaking roller coasters, as well as the biggest water park in the Middle East. Given that the country uses well more than half of its electricity cooling itself down, one can only image what the A/C bill will look like.