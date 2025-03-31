Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) reports earnings

In This Story SCLX -4.40%

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX-4.40% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Scilex's focus on developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products. The company markets three products: ZTlido, ELYXYB, and GLOPERBA. ZTlido is approved for neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, ELYXYB is an oral solution for acute migraine, and GLOPERBA is a liquid colchicine for gout flares.

Scilex's product pipeline includes SEMDEXA, a corticosteroid gel for sciatica, SP-103, a lidocaine topical system for acute pain, and SP-104, a low-dose naltrexone for fibromyalgia. The company has completed a Phase 3 study for SEMDEXA and Phase 2 for SP-103.

The company reported a net loss of $72.8 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $563.1 million. Scilex's financial strategy involves raising additional funds through equity offerings and debt financing to support operations and product development.

Scilex relies on third-party manufacturers for its products and faces risks such as supply chain disruptions and regulatory compliance issues. The company also depends on intellectual property licenses from Oishi and Itochu for ZTlido and SP-103.

The company is involved in ongoing litigation, including a patent dispute with Aveva and Apotex regarding ZTlido. Scilex is appealing a decision that found Aveva's product does not infringe its patents.

Scilex's strategic goals include maximizing the commercial potential of its current products, developing its pipeline, and expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions and licensing. The company aims to become a leader in non-opioid pain management solutions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Scilex Holding Company annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.