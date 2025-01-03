Alcohol containers may soon look more like cigarette packs – at least, that’s if U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy’s push for alcohol labels to carry cancer warnings comes to fruition.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Alcohol is the third-leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., behind tobacco and obesity, Dr. Murthy said in a statement on Friday. However, despite mounting evidence, fewer than half of Americans recognize alcohol as a cancer risk.

Advertisement

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer,” Dr. Murthy said. “Yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk.” He pointed out that alcohol is responsible for about 100,000 cancer cases annually in the U.S., with nearly 20,000 of those resulting in death.

Advertisement

Dr. Murthy’s proposal calls for updating alcohol labels to explicitly warn consumers about the cancer risks linked to drinking, similar to the health warnings that have been featured on cigarette packages for decades. He also suggests reassessing alcohol consumption guidelines, as even small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of certain cancers.

Advertisement

Research has increasingly linked alcohol consumption to at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver, and mouth cancers. Even moderate drinking – defined as one drink per day – can raise the risk of some of these cancers.

The Advisory also recommends increased education efforts, urging public health professionals and community groups to emphasize alcohol as a “modifiable cancer risk,” and one that causes more deaths annually than the 13,500 alcohol-related traffic fatalities in the U.S. Healthcare providers are also encouraged to inform patients about the alcohol-cancer link and offer screenings or treatment referrals.

Advertisement

However, the call for warning labels is likely to face stiff opposition from the alcohol industry, which has long resisted measures that could affect sales. Congress, which holds the power to mandate these types of labels, would need to pass legislation to make it happen.