Politics & Government

Scott Bessent has a warning for China as it retaliates in the trade war

Treasury Secretary expects tariffs to bring countries to the negotiating table

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)
In This Story
CMCSA+1.61%JPM+6.00%GS+5.36%

As the trade war widens, China has vowed to hold firm against U.S. tariffs.

“The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake,” its Commerce Ministry said a statement. It continued, saying that Trump’s tariffs “once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the U.S.” and that “China will never accept it. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”

Suggested Reading

Americans face a 'Category 5 Price Storm' from China tariffs, analyst says
The Dow soars 1,200 points as stocks bounce back on hopes for trade war deals
7 of the most interesting wine pairings you can try tonight
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Americans face a 'Category 5 Price Storm' from China tariffs, analyst says
The Dow soars 1,200 points as stocks bounce back on hopes for trade war deals
7 of the most interesting wine pairings you can try tonight
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

The trade war is about to get petty
Mag 7, other stocks fall after Trump's tariff announcement

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called China’s response a mistake in an interview with CNBC (CMCSA+1.61%).

Advertisement

Related Content

The trade war is about to get petty
Mag 7, other stocks fall after Trump's tariff announcement

“I think it was a big mistake, this Chinese escalation, because they’re playing with a pair of twos,” Bessent said during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “What do we lose by the Chinese raising tariffs on us? We export one-fifth to them of what they export to us, so that is a losing hand for them.”

Advertisement

It’s not the first time the U.S. administration has used a card game analogy to describe international relations.

Advertisement

In a contentious Oval Office exchange earlier this year, Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “ You don’t have the cards right now. With us you start having cards.” To which Zelensky responded: “I’m not playing cards. I’m very serious, Mr. President.”

Meanwhile, Bessent said in his appearance on CNBC that Trump’s tariffs will encourage countries to negotiate new trade agreements.

Advertisement

“I think you are going to see some very large countries with large trade deficits come forward very quickly,” Bessent said. “If they come to the table with solid proposals, I think we can end up with some good deals.”

Bessent has been under pressure to sell the tariffs to a nervous American public after the stock market has plunged over the past week and business leaders have warned of damage to the economy.

Advertisement

J.P Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned in a letter to shareholders this week that the “recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession.”

And Goldman Sachs (GS+5.36%) warned this week that the trade war could tip the United States into a recession. Goldman raised the chances of a recession to 45%, warning that tariffs may slow growth, hike prices, and cut investment.