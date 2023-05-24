The people and entities involved in the WeedGenics scam

A network of limited liability companies and individuals, sixteen in total, were named in the case as being involved in illicit cash flows. Two entities registered in Wyoming were under the sole management of Williams. Four other entities, three registered in Wyoming and one in Nevada, were under the management of Hirschmann.

Image for article titled A rapper known as BigRigBaby was accused of running a $60 million weed scam
Screenshot: Securities & Exchange Commission

BigRigBaby used WeedGenics funds to advance his career

The SEC alleges that Hirschmann, the face of the operation, used the false name “Max Bergmann’’ while carrying out the scam. Meanwhile, Williams, as vice president, “worked behind the scenes” and allegedly used at least $18,000 of the investor funds to support his rap career as BigRigBaby. His latest album, Depressed With Money, was released on May 12.

