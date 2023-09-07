SecureWorks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $93 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $90 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SecureWorks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 41 cents per share to a loss of 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $360 million to $368 million.

