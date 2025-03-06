Earnings Snapshots

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) reports earnings

Filing submitted on March 6, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
SERV-5.13%

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV-5.13%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

Suggested Reading

Costco defies Trump's tariff concerns – but the stock still slips
Nvidia stock falls 6% into a correction as the Nasdaq bleeds
Big Pharma wants to bring back a tax break that could save it $15 billion
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's operations, which focus on designing, developing, and operating low-emissions robots for last-mile delivery, primarily in the food delivery sector.

Suggested Reading

Costco defies Trump's tariff concerns – but the stock still slips
Nvidia stock falls 6% into a correction as the Nasdaq bleeds
Big Pharma wants to bring back a tax break that could save it $15 billion
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Serve Robotics reported total revenue of $1.81 million for 2024, an increase from $0.21 million in 2023. The revenue growth was primarily driven by software services and delivery operations.

Advertisement

Related Content

Sam's Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour
Tesla's Optimus robot didn't have much to show off at a robot conference

Related Content

Sam's Club has a new AI-powered store with a pizza robot slinging 100 pies an hour
Tesla's Optimus robot didn't have much to show off at a robot conference

The company incurred a net loss of $39.19 million in 2024, compared to a net loss of $24.81 million in 2023. The increased loss was attributed to higher research and development expenses and general administrative costs.

Advertisement

Serve Robotics highlighted its strategic partnership with Magna International, which includes a Master Services Agreement and a License and Services Agreement to support the commercialization of its autonomous delivery robots.

Advertisement

The company raised significant capital through various financings, including a public offering and private placements, resulting in net proceeds of over $155 million in 2024.

Serve Robotics continues to focus on expanding its fleet of delivery robots and enhancing its technology platform to improve operational efficiency and reduce delivery costs.

Advertisement

The filing outlines the company's risk factors, including reliance on a limited number of customers, supply chain constraints, and regulatory challenges related to the operation of delivery robots in public spaces.

Serve Robotics' board of directors consists of six members, with Ali Kashani serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. The company emphasizes its commitment to corporate governance and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Advertisement

The company does not anticipate paying cash dividends in the near future, as it plans to reinvest earnings to support growth and development initiatives.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Serve Robotics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.