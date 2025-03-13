Silver Bull Resources Inc (SVBL) reports earnings

In This Story SVBL 0.00%

Silver Bull Resources Inc (SVBL0.00% ) . has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a net loss of $102,000, compared to a net loss of $193,000 in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease in net loss is attributed to a reduction in administrative expenses.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Exploration and property holding costs increased to $72,000 from $59,000 in the previous year. This increase was mainly due to a lower reimbursement from Bench Walk under the litigation Funding Agreement.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses resulted in a recovery of $31,000 for the quarter, compared to expenses of $90,000 in the previous year. This change was influenced by a decrease in stock-based compensation and other administrative costs.

Advertisement

Other income for the quarter was $4,000, compared to an expense of $43,000 in the previous year. The change was primarily due to interest income and foreign currency transaction gains.

Advertisement

Silver Bull has entered into a litigation funding agreement with Bench Walk, providing up to $9.5 million to cover legal and other expenses related to arbitration against Mexico. The company received $200,000 during the quarter as reimbursement for corporate operating costs.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $592,000 as of January 31, 2025, from $546,000 at the end of the previous fiscal year. The increase is attributed to the funding received under the litigation agreement.

Advertisement

Silver Bull continues to face uncertainties regarding its ability to sustain operations over the next 12 months. The company is pursuing additional financing options to meet operational demands.

The company is engaged in arbitration against Mexico, seeking compensation for alleged wrongful conduct related to its Sierra Mojada Property. The arbitration hearing is set to commence in October 2025.

Advertisement

Silver Bull remains an exploration stage company with no established reserves. The company is focused on resolving the blockade at its Sierra Mojada Property and exploring other potential projects.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Silver Bull Resources Inc quarterly 10-Q report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.