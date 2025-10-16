Beef prices are at a record level these days. Ground beef alone has seen prices increase 51% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So a restaurant chain offering free steak for a year is a contest that's bound to turn heads.

Sizzler, for the second year in a row, has launched a sweepstakes that will reward one lucky carnivore with "steak for a year," which actually works out to a $200-per-month budget to happily clog your arteries. Ten runners-up will receive a $200 gift card.

There is a downside, though. To win this prize, you’ll need to live in California, Oregon, Arizona or New Mexico. No other states are eligible for the contest. You’ll also need to live within 15 miles of a Sizzler restaurant.

To enter the Well Done Sweep’steaks,’ customers will fill out a form that, in addition to getting their name, email address and phone number, asks their favorite Sizzler location, how they like their steak cooked, and their favorite side dish. They’ll also have to give an example of a recent 'win' they are celebrating — from cleaning out the garage to reaching an anniversary milestone.

The contest will run through Nov. 3.

Last year's winner will be celebrated during the run of the sweepstakes as well, with her chosen location named in her honor, and with a reserved parking space and swag for customers.

Sizzler was one of the country’s first steakhouse chains and once a common site in several states, but has consolidated to largely the west coast in recent years.