Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Tuesday 1:18PM
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The firearm maker posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWBI