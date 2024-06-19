The 5 stocks driving the S&P 500 right now

Goldman Sachs lifted its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 5,600 from 5,200 — and the investment firm bets it could even go as high as 6,300.



These rosy expectations were driven by “milder-than-average negative earnings revisions and a higher fair value price/earnings multiple,” a team of strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients last Friday.

So far this year, the index has risen 15%, and just five stocks accounted for the majority — 60% — of those big returns. They collectively surged 45% and now make up one-quarter of the S&P 500 equity cap, according to the research note.

The five companies, all found in the tech sector, posted year-over-year earnings per share growth of 84% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 5% for the typical S&P 500 stock. While analysts have raised their profit forecasts by 38% for these stocks, they lowered their estimates for the other 495 stocks in the index by 5%, per the note. And each one has seen their value surge as investors continue to buzz over the potential of artificial intelligence.



