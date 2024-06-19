Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 5 stocks driving the S&P 500 right now

Markets

Tech stocks, powered by the AI boom, are boosting returns in the first half of 2024

By
Rocio Fabbro
Stocks on a screen
Photo: Andrew Brookes (Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs lifted its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 5,600 from 5,200 — and the investment firm bets it could even go as high as 6,300.

These rosy expectations were driven by “milder-than-average negative earnings revisions and a higher fair value price/earnings multiple,” a team of strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients last Friday.

So far this year, the index has risen 15%, and just five stocks accounted for the majority — 60% — of those big returns. They collectively surged 45% and now make up one-quarter of the S&P 500 equity cap, according to the research note.

The five companies, all found in the tech sector, posted year-over-year earnings per share growth of 84% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 5% for the typical S&P 500 stock. While analysts have raised their profit forecasts by 38% for these stocks, they lowered their estimates for the other 495 stocks in the index by 5%, per the note. And each one has seen their value surge as investors continue to buzz over the potential of artificial intelligence.

Click through to find out which companies are giving the S&P 500 a major returns boost so far this year.

Microsoft

Photo: J. David Ake (Getty Images)

Microsoft has posted 19% returns this year so far. The tech giant placed a major bet on AI with a $13 billion investment in OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

The company’s stock hit a record high in March after it unveiled its Copilot for Security tool, which was billed as the AI industry’s “first generative AI solution for security and IT professionals.” And it’s continued to climb; the company’s shares traded at $448 on Tuesday, bringing its market capitalization to $3.32 trillion.

Nvidia

Photo: I-Hwa Cheng (Getty Images)

Year-to-date, Nvidia has returned a whopping 171%. The chipmaker has helped fuel the generative AI boom that has, in turn, fueled Nvidia’s rapid rise.

Nvidia stock traded at $135 on Tuesday, for a $3.33 trillion market cap — the largest in the world, surpassing Microsoft as the most valuable company for the first time. The company entered the $3 trillion market cap club earlier this month. Tom Hulick of Strategy Asset Managers said he believes Nvidia could still go higher.

Google

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Google parent Alphabet has seen 25% returns so far in 2024. It has rolled out a suite of AI tools, including its ChatGPT rival Gemini and an AI search tool — both of which produced some flubs and fabrications.

Alphabet’s shares traded at $176 Tuesday, with a $2.17 trillion market cap.

Amazon

Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

E-commerce giant Amazon has returned nearly 20% this year. Amazon still seems largely focused on its preexisting cloud computing business, but it has also built in-house chips and partnered with OpenAI rival Anthropic on large-scale AI modeling infrastructure. Amazon’s reportedly still a long away from an AI-powered Alexa.

Amazon shares traded at around $183 on Tuesday for a $1.9 trillion market valuation.

Meta

Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed parent to Facebook, has returned just shy of 41% this year to date. Meta has already integrated AI into its most-used social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, and already spent billions on chips to bolster its AI ambitions. (It’s also one of Nvidia’s top customers.)

While the company is still bleeding billions over the metaverse, its stock has had a strong first half of the year. Meta shares traded at $498 apiece on Tuesday, bringing the company’s market cap to $1.26 trillion.

