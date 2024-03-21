Elon Musk's SpaceX retaliated against employees who discussed pay, labor board says

Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX is facing new labor-related allegations. Officials at the National Labor Relations Board say SpaceX engaged in unfair labor practices after it retaliated against its employees in December of 2022.

SpaceX “interfered with, restrained and coerced its employees” from discussing “wages, hours, or conditions of employment,” the NLRB said in its filing. Employees that came together to discuss salaries and employment terms were then fired, the agency said.

NLRB also alleged that SpaceX maintained a hostile work environment that discouraged workers from contacting NLRB. The space company has an estimated 9500 employees, NLRB says.

SpaceX didn’t immediately comment on Thursday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time Musk’s SpaceX has found itself in a battle with the agency. In January, the NLRB said employees were fired after they distributed a letter urging the company to distance itself Musk, its founder and CEO. Just a day later, the rocket company sued the NLRB, alleging that the agency was unconstitutional. And earlier this month, SpaceX was sued again after an employee claimed she had face sexual discrimination and harassment.

