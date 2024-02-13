SpaceX is taking an unprecedented number of Starlink satellites out of orbit

The latest SpaceX news: SpaceX is getting tighter with American intelligence and defense agencies

An unspecified defect in early model Starlink satellites has prompted SpaceX to preemptively deorbit the units before they potentially fail and become hazards in low Earth orbit. While the company remains confident that the deorbiting of these problematic units will prevent any issues, this incident underscores the challenges and uncertainties in navigating the realm of gigantic satellite networks.



The deorbiting of Starlink satellites is a commonplace task for SpaceX; the Elon Musk-led company has already initiated the disposal of 406 units from the nearly 6,000 satellites launched to date. Among these, 17 are currently non-maneuverable but are expected to naturally decay and eventually burn up in Earth’s atmosphere in the coming years. However, the decision to deorbit a large batch of approximately 100 satellites within a brief amount of time is certainly out of the ordinary.

SpaceX plans to initiate these controlled descents over the next few weeks and months, and the whole process should take roughly six months to complete, the company said in a statement. The chosen units, all early-version 1 Starlink satellites, are “currently maneuverable and serving users effectively, but the Starlink team identified a common issue in this small population of satellites that could increase the probability of failure in the future.”

The exact nature of the issue was not disclosed, and SpaceX does not respond to media requests for additional information. In its statement, SpaceX reassured its customers that Starlink services will remain uninterrupted, while adding that the satellites will still be able to avoid collisions with other satellites during their descent throughout the decommissioning phase. Replacing these stricken units should likewise not be a problem, with SpaceX now capable of launching upwards of 200 Starlink satellites each month.

There are currently 5,402 functioning Starlink satellites orbiting in low Earth orbit (LEO), the first of which were launched in 2019. These satellites are designed to connect directly with ground receivers and deliver internet service to customers through flat user terminals. The current fleet consists of thousands of units, but SpaceX has plans to deploy tens of thousands.

Starlink satellites operate at exceptionally low altitudes for a communications network, ranging from 211 to 382 miles (340 to 614 kilometers). At the higher bound, it takes about five years for a Starlink satellite to naturally deorbit as the result of atmospheric drag. But controlled deorbits, facilitated by onboard propulsion systems, are “much shorter and safer than a comparable ballistic deorbit from an equivalent altitude,” SpaceX says.

The decision to deorbit so many satellites at once is motivated by safety concerns. “While this proactive approach comes at the cost of losing satellites that are serving users effectively, we believe it is the right thing to do to keep space safe and sustainable,” the company added. “SpaceX encourages all satellite owners and operators to safely de-orbit satellites before they become non-maneuverable.”



This incident, and SpaceX’s response, speaks directly to the pressing issue of keeping low Earth orbit safe and sustainable. Laws are slowly coming into effect to keep satellite providers in check, but it remains a challenge for regulators to keep ahead of technological trends.

In 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted a new rule that requires satellites in LEO to deorbit within five years after the completion of their mission. This rule, aimed at addressing the growing issue of space debris, will apply to satellites launched two years after the order’s adoption. This means that satellites launched after September 29, 2024, will be subject to the new five-year deorbiting rule. The rule represents a significant change from the previous guideline, which allowed satellites to deorbit up to 25 years after their mission ended​​.

This is a sensible rule, but what about this situation, in which mass-produced, mass-launched satellites share a common defect? Here, SpaceX is doing the right thing by getting rid of its problematic satellites before they become an orbital nuisance, but no current laws, domestic or international, compel the company to do so. What’s more, SpaceX was able to detect the flaw in advance of potential failures, but that doesn’t mean the company (or other satellite manufacturers operating large constellations) will always flag problems in advance.

Indeed, this incident raises serious questions about the long-term sustainability and safety of increasingly crowded orbital environments. Even with good intentions, a company can seriously screw things up by sending gigantic batches of faulty equipment to space. Existing rules can provide a framework for responsibility, but they don’t necessarily speak to the risks associated with deploying large numbers of satellites, particularly if they have inherent, shared flaws.

Which is why we need to get serious about space traffic management, focusing on international cooperation, improved tech for tracking our assets up there, and implementing standards that everyone actually sticks to. Such a strategy would go a long way in ensuring that low Earth orbit remains safe and useful, now and in the future.

