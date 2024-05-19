Elon Musk's Starlink internet is going live in Indonesia

Starlink, the satellite internet company that’s a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is bringing internet access to the 17,000 islands of Indonesia.

Musk traveled to the island of Bali on Sunday to officially launch the service, according to the AP. Exact details of the agreement between Starlink and the Indonesian government weren’t released, but the deal has an emphasis on improving internet speed and access to the country’s medical sector.

During a ceremony for the launch, Musk completed a speed test with health workers in the archipelago’s most remote places.

“This can make it really a lifesaver for remote medical clinics, and I think it could be a possibility for education as well,” Musk told reporters.

Indonesia’s agreement with Starlink has been a long time coming. The country has been trying to get deals inked with SpaceX for years, as well as with Musk’s Tesla for battery investments.

