How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup

Business News

Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup

Plus how tourists are kicking America's economy while it's down

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Bill Pugliano (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Stephen Chernin (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)
Tourists are ditching America — and it's set to cost the economy billions

Tourists are ditching America — and it’s set to cost the economy billions

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty Images)

Data released this week from the International Trade Association shows that arrivals of non-citizens to the United States by plane have declined by over 11% since March 2024.

Trump says Fed Chair Jerome Powell's 'termination cannot come fast enough'

Trump says Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s ‘termination cannot come fast enough’

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated his pressure campaign on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “always too late and wrong” and saying he should be fired.  

The 'fairy tale' problem with Trump's car tariffs, according to an analyst

The ‘fairy tale’ problem with Trump’s car tariffs, according to an analyst

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

One major auto-industry tracker thinks President Donald Trump’s vision of purely U.S.-made cars is purely fantasy.

A group of Wedbush analysts led by Dan Ives sent a note Tuesday saying that the president’s “head-scratching tariff slate” could result in a 15-20% reduction in demand for new auto purchases in the U.S. in 2025.

Ford, GM, and more auto stocks get a boost as Trump says he wants to 'help some of the car companies'

Ford, GM, and more auto stocks get a boost as Trump says he wants to ‘help some of the car companies’

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Monday, April 14.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Monday, April 14.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Auto makers got a boost on Monday as President Donald Trump said he wanted to help car companies during a conversation at the White House.

“I’m looking at something to help some of the car companies,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question about what products would be included in the “short-lived” tariff exemptions the president had mentioned earlier.

Chili's is taking on McDonald's with a new menu item

Chili’s is taking on McDonald’s with a new menu item

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Chili’s has been among the hottest restaurant performers in year-over-year sales. The chain has deftly created a cool “vibe” on social media, forged value on its menu, and become the darling of Darden, its corporate owner. It’s largely been able to do this by giving diners a sit-down restaurant experience at a price comparable to fast-food.

7 universities at risk of losing billions in funding under Trump — and how they're responding

7 universities at risk of losing billions in funding under Trump — and how they’re responding

President Trump showed his affection for college football at a celebration with the Ohio State University team. He has turned his ire, though, on other colleges.
President Trump showed his affection for college football at a celebration with the Ohio State University team. He has turned his ire, though, on other colleges.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has targeted some of the nation’s most elite universities with demands that include rolling back or eliminating DEI, assisting in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations, and eliminating mask-wearing on campus. The administration has threatened to withhold funds from schools that don’t agree to the directives. Harvard University this week declined to negotiate with the administration, which in return cut off billions in funding.

Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item

Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this ‘iconic’ item

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Stephen Chernin (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is tweaking its dress code in an effort to showcase its “iconic green apron,” the company announced Tuesday.

Starting May 12, baristas across the company’s North American stores will be required to wear a solid black shirt under their aprons to “focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers,” the company said in a press release. Employees will be required to wear khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

Tesla just dropped below a key threshold in America's biggest EV market

Tesla just dropped below a key threshold in America’s biggest EV market

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) is no longer selling the majority of electric cars registered in the U.S.’s biggest electric vehicle market. The automaker reportedly lost significant ground in California, which accounts for almost a third of all zero-emission purchases in the country

Wall Street banks are cashing in on trade war chaos

Wall Street banks are cashing in on trade war chaos

Image for article titled Starbucks gets a new dress code, Tesla falls behind, and Trump wants Powell out: Business news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Banks are minting money from stock market whiplash.

Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) pulled in more than $12 billion in equities trading revenue last quarter. That surpasses the peak of the post-pandemic trading boom, The Wall Street Journal (NWSA) reports.

