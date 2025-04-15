Tourists are ditching America — and it's set to cost the economy billions

Data released this week from the International Trade Association shows that arrivals of non-citizens to the United States by plane have declined by over 11% since March 2024.

The decline has alarmed economists, who point to the economic benefits bestowed by visitors. (This drop in arrivals is noteworthy because much of the data was collected before reports began to emerge of tourists being ensnared in airport customs.)

Canadians returning from visits to the U.S. by plane cratered 31.9% year-over-year in March, while air arrivals fell 13.5%. The U.S. Travel Association (USTA) has projected that even a 10% drop in Canadian tourism could lead to a $2.1 billion loss and put 140,000 jobs in the hospitality industry in jeopardy.

Several European countries — including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and Finland — have updated their travel advisories for citizens visiting the U.S., warning that updated visas and valid documents no longer guarantee entry.

The biggest declines came from Western Europe, which registered a 17% year-over-year decrease in arrivals by plane. Luxembourg residents stayed away in droves, leading the way with a 44% decline. Denmark, Austria, and Iceland weren’t far behind.

The International Trade Association says that 40 international tourist visits support one U.S. job — another way a decline in visitors can hurt the U.S. economy. And the American Bus Association put out a statement warning that the current climate could chill tourism:

“Perhaps more acutely, isolationist policy, restrictive immigration, and nationalist rhetoric all have the potential to negatively impact inbound travel through direct travel restrictions and shifts in sentiment. This would mirror the effects observed during the first Trump administration, which saw declines in Mexico, China, and the Middle East. The current situation warrants broader concern, including Europe.”