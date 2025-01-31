The Starbucks vibe shift, Costco's food court change, and CVS unlocks items: Retail news roundup

Starbucks has rolled out a vibe change, with ceramic mugs and plans to boost security. Costco’s bringing back a beloved beverage partner this summer. AI’s is taking over Big Retail, while Sam’s Club dethrones Costco with its own tech-driven advantage.Check out these highlights and more on retail.
AI is no longer just a buzzword in retail. It’s a tool retailers are increasingly deploying to transform their business operations.
Starbucks (SBUX) is making big changes in the name of safety.
Starbucks is adding more former Taco Bell executives as part of its ongoing effort to revamp the coffee giant’s business under CEO Brian Niccol.
The Starbucks ceramic mug hype is real – so much so, CEO Brian Niccol mentioned it three times during the company’s Jan. 28 earnings call.
