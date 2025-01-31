What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The Starbucks vibe shift, Costco's food court change, and CVS unlocks items: Retail news roundup

Retail

The Starbucks vibe shift, Costco's food court change, and CVS unlocks items: Retail news roundup

Plus, Big Retail brings out Big AI — and consumers might not even notice

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled The Starbucks vibe shift, Costco&#39;s food court change, and CVS unlocks items: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: kickers, Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu, Francisco Velasquez/Quartz, Brandon Bell

Starbucks has rolled out a vibe change, with ceramic mugs and plans to boost security. Costco’s bringing back a beloved beverage partner this summer. AI’s is taking over Big Retail, while Sam’s Club dethrones Costco with its own tech-driven advantage.Check out these highlights and more on retail.

The Starbucks vibe shift is here

Passengers waiting at a Starbucks at Frankfurt Airport.
Image: kickers (Getty Images)

Starbucks is changing its vibe beginning today.

Costco is making a big food court change

Costco is making a big food court change

Workers talk with customers about power outages outside a closed Costco in Foster City, California on January 16, 2025.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) is making a big change to its soda offerings.

Big Retail is bringing out Big AI. Consumers might not even notice

Big Retail is bringing out Big AI. Consumers might not even notice

NRF ‘25 Retail’s Big Show in New York on Jan. 14, 2025.
Photo: Francisco Velasquez/Quartz

AI is no longer just a buzzword in retail. It’s a tool retailers are increasingly deploying to transform their business operations.

CVS is giving customers the power to unlock items — but there’s a catch

CVS is giving customers the power to unlock items — but there’s a catch

CVS.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

CVS Health (CVS) is testing a new app feature that could make shopping at its stores a little more convenient — assuming you’re willing to jump through a few hoops first.

Sam’s Club beats Costco – thanks to tech

Sam’s Club beats Costco – thanks to tech

A shopper at a Sam’s Club in Streamwood, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The retail landscape is shifting – at least for Sam’s Club (WMT) and Costco (COST).

Starbucks would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy

Starbucks would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy

A Starbucks cafe at the airport in Charleroi, Belgium.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is making big changes in the name of safety.

Starbucks added more Taco Bell executives to its ranks

Starbucks added more Taco Bell executives to its ranks

Travelers outside a Starbucks in Humberto Delgado International Airport in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image: Horacio Villalobos (Getty Images)

Starbucks is adding more former Taco Bell executives as part of its ongoing effort to revamp the coffee giant’s business under CEO Brian Niccol.

Starbucks is betting its future on ceramic mugs

Starbucks is betting its future on ceramic mugs

A Starbucks Coffee at the Hong Kong International Airport.
Image: winhorse (Getty Images)

The Starbucks ceramic mug hype is real – so much so, CEO Brian Niccol mentioned it three times during the company’s Jan. 28 earnings call.

Starbucks beats earnings expectations, but sales still slipped

Starbucks beats earnings expectations, but sales still slipped

A Starbucks in Canada at the Pearson International Airport.
Image: Machado Noa/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) reported a decline in same-store sales for the fourth straight quarter. However, the company’s earnings and revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations. Shares of Starbucks popped by more than 4% in after hours trading.

Starbucks earnings are coming. Here’s what to expect

Starbucks earnings are coming. Here’s what to expect

Starbucks coffee at Prague Airport.
Image: anouchka (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) will report its first earnings of the year tomorrow, and analysts are keeping a close eye on key indicators that could signal whether the company is on track for a turnaround in 2025.

