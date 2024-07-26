The Boeing Starliner might be coming home next month

In This Story BA +1.04%

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, the spacecraft that has been stuck at the International Space Station for more than a month, might soon have a scheduled return date. NASA and the planemaker said that earthbound testing into the ship’s problematic thruster systems have made it clear that final preparations can begin for the return portion of the mission as soon as next month.

“I’m very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with,” said Mark Nappi, the Boeing executive overseeing the Starliner program, during a press conference.

The Starliner program is more than a decade old, and the craft was originally expected to be operational by 2015. And right when it was finally ready to take a crewed mission to space, helium leaks repeatedly delayed its launch. Those same leaks kept it from coming home.

Though the Starliner has plenty helium to complete a return trip, part of the problem is that its leakage issues can’t be investigated afterwards; the parts in question will burn up as they pass back into the Earth’s atmosphere.



“With ground testing of a Reaction Control System (RCS) thruster complete and disassembly and inspections concluding, the Starliner team is reviewing data that will aid in future missions and pave the way for NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return to Earth,” the update reads. “A landing date for Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT) will be scheduled following the Flight Test Readiness Review planned for later next week, while landing opportunities are available throughout August.”