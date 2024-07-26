Air and Space

The Boeing Starliner might be coming home next month

NASA and the planemaker gave an optimistic update this week

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner
Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky (Getty Images)
In This Story
BA+1.04%

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, the spacecraft that has been stuck at the International Space Station for more than a month, might soon have a scheduled return date. NASA and the planemaker said that earthbound testing into the ship’s problematic thruster systems have made it clear that final preparations can begin for the return portion of the mission as soon as next month.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia and other tech stocks rally after recent sell-off
The FDA just approved Ozempic for kidney disease
Why DeepSeek’s cost-efficient R1 spooked Nvidia investors, according to a strategist
DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia and other tech stocks rally after recent sell-off
The FDA just approved Ozempic for kidney disease
Why DeepSeek’s cost-efficient R1 spooked Nvidia investors, according to a strategist
DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“I’m very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with,” said Mark Nappi, the Boeing executive overseeing the Starliner program, during a press conference.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing Starliner has been a disaster. Here's everything that went wrong
NASA is worried the Boeing Starliner could 'spin out' and hit the International Space Station

Related Content

Boeing Starliner has been a disaster. Here's everything that went wrong
NASA is worried the Boeing Starliner could 'spin out' and hit the International Space Station

The Starliner program is more than a decade old, and the craft was originally expected to be operational by 2015. And right when it was finally ready to take a crewed mission to space, helium leaks repeatedly delayed its launch. Those same leaks kept it from coming home.

Advertisement

Though the Starliner has plenty helium to complete a return trip, part of the problem is that its leakage issues can’t be investigated afterwards; the parts in question will burn up as they pass back into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Advertisement

“With ground testing of a Reaction Control System (RCS) thruster complete and disassembly and inspections concluding, the Starliner team is reviewing data that will aid in future missions and pave the way for NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return to Earth,” the update reads. “A landing date for Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT) will be scheduled following the Flight Test Readiness Review planned for later next week, while landing opportunities are available throughout August.”