Jeep's first EV is an SUV to match Tesla's Model Y

Jeep on Thursday officially launched its first all-electric vehicle, the 2024 Wagoneer S, as the brand moves into a new electric era.



Stellantis-owned Jeep took a page out of its Chinese contemporaries’ books, comparing the Wagoneer S to Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV, albeit with a heftier price tag. The Wagoneer S can reach 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds and is expected to feature more than 300 miles of range. The $54,130 Model Y Performance can reach 60 miles per hour in a slightly longer 3.6 seconds and comes with 285 miles of range.

The initial version of Jeep’s first battery EV will cost $71,995 to start, putting it in the luxury electric SUV segment alongside Rivian’s $76,700 R1S, Audi’s $74,400 Q8 e-tron, and Cadillac’s $57,195 Lyriq. In Jeep’s own portfolio, the electric Wagoneer sits between its gas-powered colleagues — which start at around $63,000 — and the roughly $92,000 Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep does expect the Wagoneer S to qualify for part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for EVs, although it will receive $3,750, not the full $7,500. The Wagoneer S will be built in Stellantis’ Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico, alongside the Jeep Compass.

U.S. and Canadian dealers are expected to receive the model in the fall, and reservations open Friday morning. It’s expected to eventually go on sale in other markets across the world.

Jeep is calling the Wagoneer S its first “global” EV. The brand’s first electric model was the Avenger, a small SUV that goes for just shy of $38,000 in Europe.

“The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand,” Jeep brand CEO Antonio Filosa said in a statement.

The Wagoneer S is Stellantis’ first step in what CEO Carlos Tavares has called its electrification “offensive” for the U.S. market. That includes the launch of eight fully-electric vehicles built on a new large EV platform across the company’s brands by 2026.

Currently, Jeep offers only plug-in hybrid versions of its Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, although additional EVs are on the way. Jeep plans to launch the electric Recon SUV — a Wrangler-inspired model made for off-roading — later this year. Tavares on Wednesday said that a new $25,000 electric Jeep would be coming “very soon” and become Stellantis’s cheapest all-electric car in the U.S.

“In the same way we brought the 20,000 euro Citroën e-C3 [to Europe], you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon, because we are using the same expertise,” Tavares said.