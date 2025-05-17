How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Stocks rally, Tesla's board chair sells, and Coinbase's big moment: Markets news roundup

About
Money & Markets

Stocks rally, Tesla's board chair sells, and Coinbase's big moment: Markets news roundup

Plus, inflation falls and the trade war stalls: What it means for Fed interest rate cuts

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images), Graham Denholm (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

This isn’t a stock market rally. It’s a scramble

This isn’t a stock market rally. It’s a scramble

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

On the back of market rallies over the last few weeks, the Nasdaq is now up just over 1% year-to-date. The S&P 500? Flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average? Down 0.6%.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest

The 5 metro areas with the highest inflation in America — and the 5 with the lowest

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Inflation is cooling, with the year-over-year rate in April at 2.3%, the lowest since February 2021.

Advertisement

But the numbers tell one story, and how Americans experience inflation tells another. And national statistics can blanket over a more complicated landscape on the local level.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Tesla’s board chair has now sold stock worth more than half-a-billion

Tesla’s board chair has now sold stock worth more than half-a-billion

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Graham Denholm (Getty Images)

Robyn Denholm, the chair of Tesla’s (TSLA) board of directors, sold nearly $200 million worth of Tesla stock in the past six months, per an New York Times analysis of recent SEC filings.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

The Dow surges 1,100 points and the Nasdaq soars as the U.S. and China call a trade war truce

The Dow surges 1,100 points and the Nasdaq soars as the U.S. and China call a trade war truce

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

U.S. stocks soared Monday after Washington and Beijing struck a surprise deal to dramatically cut tariffs, marking a rare moment of clarity and good news in an otherwise volatile environment.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Inflation cools. What the CPI report says about the economy

Inflation cools. What the CPI report says about the economy

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Inflation cooled more than expected last month, with consumer prices rising 2.3% year-over-year in April, down from a 2.4% annual rate in March.

Advertisement

The April Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released early Tuesday, marked the lowest annual inflation rate since early 2021 and the third consecutive month of deceleration, edging closer to the Federal Reserve’s recently reiterated target of 2%.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

The U.S. and China make a deal on trade. Here’s what analysts are saying

The U.S. and China make a deal on trade. Here’s what analysts are saying

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The U.S.-China tariff truce kicked off a $700 billion rally in Big Tech stocks on Monday, as the Nasdaq led outpaced other indexes with a 3.5% surge. But not all analysts are convinced the trade war accomplished anything beyond creating a problem that markets are now celebrating the temporary suspension of.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Coinbase is joining the S&P 500 in a big moment for crypto — and the stock soars

Coinbase is joining the S&P 500 in a big moment for crypto — and the stock soars

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Coinbase is set to join the S&P 500 — a milestone moment not just for the company but arguably for the American economy itself.

Advertisement

The $52 billion company, which runs the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the U.S., will replace Discover Financial Services (DFS) following Discover’s looming acquisition by Capital One (COF), S&P Global said late Monday.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Inflation falls and the trade war stalls: What it means for Fed interest rate cuts

Inflation falls and the trade war stalls: What it means for Fed interest rate cuts

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve has been playing a waiting game for months. A lot has changed this week. And the Fed will probably just keep playing the waiting game.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

The market’s mirage: Investors might be misreading the trade truce

The market’s mirage: Investors might be misreading the trade truce

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Markets surged on this week’s de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. But the so-called “breakthrough” is riddled with caveats — and investors may be celebrating too soon.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Jerome Powell warns of more frequent ‘supply shocks’ — and interest rates that stay higher for longer

Jerome Powell warns of more frequent ‘supply shocks’ — and interest rates that stay higher for longer

Image for article titled Stocks rally, Tesla&#39;s board chair sells, and Coinbase&#39;s big moment: Markets news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is warning that near-zero interest rates are likely to be a thing of the past.

Advertisement

During his opening remarks at the Federal Open Market Committee 2025 review on Thursday, Powell indicated that longer-term interest rates are to remain higher due to economic volatility.

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12