UnitedHealth, Celsius, Block, Dropbox: Stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch today

S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq futures showed little change in early trading on Friday

Vinamrata Chaturvedi
U.S. stock futures were little changed in premarket trading on Friday; S&P 500 futures were flat, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

Economic data due today include the flash purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) for February at 9:45 a.m. New York time and January existing home sales at 10 a.m.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Block

Block’s (XYZ) shares dropped more than 9% premarket after the fintech company reported lower profits and missed revenue expectations in its latest earnings release.

Celsius

Celsius’ (CELH) stock surged 33% premarket after the soft-drink maker reported strong revenue growth last quarter, fueled by key partnerships and international expansion.

Dropbox

Dropbox (DBX) met analysts’ revenue expectations in its quarterly earnings report, but weak guidance for the current quarter disappointed investors, sending its stock down 6.5% premarket.

UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth (UNH) tumbled more than 12.5% in pre-opening trading following reports that the Department of Justice is investigating its Medicare billing practices.