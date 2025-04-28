Tariff chaos brews as Big Tech earnings loom

In This Story NVDA DPZ WM NXPI CDNS

U.S. stocks were on track for a flat to slightly lower open Monday as investors geared up for a busy day of earnings across sectors, from pizza to semiconductors and sanitation.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% and the Russell 2000 declined 0.15%, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. The VIX rose just over 2%, suggesting a slight uptick in market caution.

Tariff pause nears a critical point

Treasury Secretary Bessent made the rounds on television over the weekend, trying to project optimism that a path forward on tariffs could still emerge, especially regarding Asian trade deals. His remarks came as the U.S. moves deeper into a 90-day tariff pause — now about 20% complete — and economic damage is already mounting.

U.S. farmers warn that the agriculture sector is in a “full-blown crisis,” according to CNBC, with mass cancellations of pork, hay, lumber, and other exports to China driving deep financial losses and layoffs across the industry.

Adding to the pressure, S&P 500 companies mentioned “worse” or “weaker” far more often than “better” or “stronger” during first-quarter earnings calls, with optimism hitting its lowest ratio since 2008.

Huawei’s new AI chip puts pressure on Nvidia

Huawei is preparing to test a powerful new artificial-intelligence chip aimed at replacing some high-end Nvidia (NVDA) products, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Ascend 910D processor represents a fresh push by China’s tech sector to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry despite U.S. sanctions.

Nvidia stock slipped about 1.5% premarket on the news.

Domino’s beats on earnings but slips on sales

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) missed expectations on revenue but topped earnings forecasts, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.33 against estimates of $4.07. Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner highlighted the company’s ability to “control what is under its control” in a “challenging macroeconomic environment,” and celebrated progress under Domino’s “Hungry for MORE” five-year growth initiative.

U.S. same-store sales declined 0.5% for the quarter, while international same-store sales rose 3.7%, excluding currency impacts. Global net store count fell by 8, reflecting 17 net openings in the U.S. and 25 net closures internationally.

Domino’s stock was down about 2.5%, premarket.

More big names on deck after the bell

Waste Management (WM) reports earnings after the bell, with analysts scrutinizing margins and pricing power amid inflationary pressures. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will offer an early glimpse into global chip demand, with a year-over-year earnings drop expected.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) results could provide insight into how much R&D spending chipmakers are still willing to do in a tighter environment. On the real estate side, Welltower (WELL) will test investor appetite for healthcare REITs in a high-rate environment. Roper Technologies (ROP) rounds out the day’s lineup, with investors watching for signs of steady growth and M&A potential in the industrial software space.

Visa and Coca-Cola headline Tuesday’s slate

Tuesday brings results from Visa (V) , Coca-Cola (KO) , Booking Holdings (BKNG) , and Novartis (NVS) . Visa is expected to post about 9% revenue growth to $9.55 billion, fueled by strong payment and cross-border volumes. While earnings are projected to come in slightly ahead of last year, investors will be watching closely for any signs of weakness in the outlook — particularly as new tariffs could weigh on consumer spending and international travel.

Big Tech’s moment arrives midweek

Later this week, Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) report after the bell Wednesday, giving investors a read on cloud growth, AI momentum, and digital ad trends. Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are on deck Thursday, while Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is set to follow on Friday, capping one of the biggest earnings weeks of the year.