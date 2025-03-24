Structures Products Cp 8% CorTS Issued by Peco Energy Cap Tr II Preferred Stock (KTH) reports earnings

In This Story KTH -0.92%

Structures Products Cp 8% CorTS Issued by Peco Energy Cap Tr II Preferred Stock (KTH-0.92% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

The filing indicates that the registrant is not a well-known seasoned issuer and is not required to file reports under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The registrant has filed all required reports during the preceding 12 months and has submitted all Interactive Data Files required by Regulation S-T.

Advertisement

The registrant is classified as a non-accelerated filer and is not a shell company.

Advertisement

The filing includes no business operations, risk factors, unresolved staff comments, or legal proceedings.

Advertisement

The Certificates representing investors' interest in the Trust are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KTH.

The filing does not include management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, nor does it provide financial statements or supplementary data.

Advertisement

No changes in or disagreements with accountants on accounting and financial disclosure were reported.

The registrant has not filed a report on internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

Advertisement

All common stock of the registrant is held by Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

Documents incorporated by reference include distribution reports to security holders filed on Form 8-K during the fiscal year.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Structures Products Cp 8% CorTS Issued by Peco Energy Cap Tr II Preferred Stock annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.