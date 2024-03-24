Subway is now selling sauces at Walmart and Kroger

Subway is known for its large network of franchised locations, but now the sandwich chain is expanding its brand outward to grocery store shelves. In a partnership with specialty food manufacturer T. Marzetti Company, Subway will be introducing three of its most popular sauces to grocery stores nationwide, plus a fourth variety not sold at restaurants.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The popular sauce flavors to be sold include Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and a new Creamy Italian MVP, which is based on Subway’s MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette. The “Subway Sauce Program” benefits the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition assistance to Subway employees.

Advertisement

The 16-oz. bottles are available at nationwide grocery stores including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and more to be added down the line.

Advertisement

“Subway’s signature sauces have become industry icons and household names, helping to introduce beloved flavors like teriyaki and chipotle to millions of Americans,” Carl Stealey, president of T. Marzetti Company’s retail business, said in the announcement. “We’re honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country through this exclusive licensing agreement.”

Advertisement

This is the first time Subway has ever bottled and sold its sauces, but it’s certainly not the first chain to do so. Chick-fil-A’s line of sauces have been on store shelves since 2020, and the brand added two more bottled sauces to that lineup just last year with the release of its Barbecue and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha varieties.

Buffalo Wild Wings, known for its many chicken wing sauce flavors, has also bottled and sold its sauces for years now, available for purchase at many major retailers. This chain also goes a step further by selling its dry rubs as seasonings to be used in a range of dishes at home.

Advertisement

Subway has had a tumultuous year, from being determined a possible sandwich monopoly by the FTC to the revelation that its new meat slicers might have been a big mistake. The sandwich chain could use a win as it tries to maintain its massive footprint in the U.S., and these retail offerings could deliver some good news for the brand. Opening itself up to a wider consumer base could reel in new customers and keep the loyal ones coming back for more even when they aren’t buying footlongs.

A version of this article originally appeared on The Takeout.