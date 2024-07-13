Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the best Amazon deals with Prime Day just around the corner

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (Getty Images), THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images), Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images), Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images), Prodip Guha/Getty Images (Getty Images), Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher (AP), Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Oprah looks chic in white at billionaire summer camp

Oprah looks chic in white at billionaire summer camp

Oprah leads Gayle King, Erin Burnett and Van Jones after the morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Getty Images)

As billionaires traversed rural Idaho for this year’s Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, one attendee stood out in the crowd of navy pullovers and black t-shirts.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

‘Summer camp for billionaires’ begins in Sun Valley with the arrival of 165 private jets

‘Summer camp for billionaires’ begins in Sun Valley with the arrival of 165 private jets

Private jets are seen on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 8, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The small Idaho town of Sun Valley normally has a population of just 1,783 – but this week that figure is expected to swell to include hundreds of more people and at least 165 private jets.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

France seized fake Louis Vuitton bags and thousands of other counterfeits before the Paris Olympics

France seized fake Louis Vuitton bags and thousands of other counterfeits before the Paris Olympics

This photograph shows counterfeit clothes seized by members of the municipal police in the back of a car during an anti-counterfeiting operation at the Saint-Ouen flea market in northern Paris
Image: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

As France ramped up its preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics, law enforcement officials cracked down on the sale of counterfeit luxury goods.

Advertisement

Police officers raided one popular flea market in early April, confiscating 63,000 counterfeit items including fake Nike shoes, Louis Vuitton bags and other would-be luxury goods. Officials closed 11 stores and arrested 10 individuals, according to Reuters.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Amazon Prime Day is almost here. Check out the best deals

Amazon Prime Day is almost here. Check out the best deals

Image for article titled Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day is almost here.

The money-saving event runs on July 16 and 17 and Amazon already kicked it off with early deals.

Advertisement

But the company said Thursday the best is yet to come. It announced a slew of deals set to start on Prime Day.

“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Whataburger app turned into Houstonian’s go-to power outage map during Hurricane Beryl

Whataburger app turned into Houstonian’s go-to power outage map during Hurricane Beryl

The Whataburger logo
The Whataburger logo
Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher (AP)

Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl have found a novel way to stay up to date on one aspect of the storm’s damage. The Washington Post reports that a map of open Whataburger fast food locations in Houston has emerged as a shorthand for the extent of ongoing power outages caused by the storm.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

The 5 most expensive dresses ever sold at auction

The 5 most expensive dresses ever sold at auction

Image for article titled Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Some historical figures are inseparable from the clothing they wore, like Audrey Hepburn in her little black dress or Judy Garland in a blue-checked pinafore. And in recent years, auction houses have made headlines as they’ve sold these iconic pieces for sky-high prices – with Julien’s Auctions setting the Guinness World Record for the most expensive dress ever sold at auction in 2016.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

The 5 most expensive perfumes ever made

The 5 most expensive perfumes ever made

Image for article titled Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images)

In the face of economic uncertainty, which has led to many people tightening their belts, there’s one area where consumers are consistently spending more money: fragrances.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Let’s talk about why subway platforms are so hot — and why that won’t change anytime soon

Let’s talk about why subway platforms are so hot — and why that won’t change anytime soon

A person waits to board a 7 train at the 42nd St - Grand Central subway station on July 11, 2022, in New York City.
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

There are few places on Earth warmer and less comfortable than a New York City subway platform on a hot summer day. The combination of heat, humidity and basement dankness come together to form a really nightmarish concoction. It’s enough to make the average person wonder why there can’t be a better way. Why isn’t there air conditioning on subway platforms? Why does it feel like it’s actually getting hotter?

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Anant Ambani is about to have a multi-million dollar wedding. Check out 5 big weddings they may top

Anant Ambani is about to have a multi-million dollar wedding. Check out 5 big weddings they may top

Mukeah Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony on January 19, 2023 in Mumbai, India
Image: Prodip Guha/Getty Images (Getty Images)

This weekend Anant Ambani, the son of multibillionaire of Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of two millionaire business owners, in what is expected to be one of the most expensive and high profile weddings in recent years.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11