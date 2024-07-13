Summer camp for billionaires, fake Louis Vuitton bags, and expensive dresses: Lifestyle news roundup

As billionaires traversed rural Idaho for this year’s Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, one attendee stood out in the crowd of navy pullovers and black t-shirts.
The small Idaho town of Sun Valley normally has a population of just 1,783 – but this week that figure is expected to swell to include hundreds of more people and at least 165 private jets.
As France ramped up its preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics, law enforcement officials cracked down on the sale of counterfeit luxury goods.
Police officers raided one popular flea market in early April, confiscating 63,000 counterfeit items including fake Nike shoes, Louis Vuitton bags and other would-be luxury goods. Officials closed 11 stores and arrested 10 individuals, according to Reuters.
Amazon Prime Day is almost here.
The money-saving event runs on July 16 and 17 and Amazon already kicked it off with early deals.
But the company said Thursday the best is yet to come. It announced a slew of deals set to start on Prime Day.
“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said.
Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl have found a novel way to stay up to date on one aspect of the storm’s damage. The Washington Post reports that a map of open Whataburger fast food locations in Houston has emerged as a shorthand for the extent of ongoing power outages caused by the storm.
Some historical figures are inseparable from the clothing they wore, like Audrey Hepburn in her little black dress or Judy Garland in a blue-checked pinafore. And in recent years, auction houses have made headlines as they’ve sold these iconic pieces for sky-high prices – with Julien’s Auctions setting the Guinness World Record for the most expensive dress ever sold at auction in 2016.
In the face of economic uncertainty, which has led to many people tightening their belts, there’s one area where consumers are consistently spending more money: fragrances.
There are few places on Earth warmer and less comfortable than a New York City subway platform on a hot summer day. The combination of heat, humidity and basement dankness come together to form a really nightmarish concoction. It’s enough to make the average person wonder why there can’t be a better way. Why isn’t there air conditioning on subway platforms? Why does it feel like it’s actually getting hotter?
This weekend Anant Ambani, the son of multibillionaire of Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of two millionaire business owners, in what is expected to be one of the most expensive and high profile weddings in recent years.