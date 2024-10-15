The Super Bowl is coming to Telemundo and will air on 2 Spanish-language networks next year

In This Story CMCSA FOXA PARA

The Super Bowl is set to air on two Spanish-language networks next year, the sports cable channel Fox Deportes (FOXA) and the Spanish broadcast network Telemundo (CMCSA).



Fox Corp. and NBCUniversal announced a new partnership on Sunday that will bring about the “the broadest Spanish-language distribution in the United States for any Super Bowl in history,” according to a press release.

The deal comes as the NFL is working to expand the game’s fanbase to include more Spanish speakers. This year’s Super Bowl was simulcast on CBS (PARA) and the Spanish-language network Univision.

“Delivering live NFL games in Spanish is key to reaching the large and rapidly growing Spanish-speaking NFL fan base,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, in a statement. “We are constantly looking for ways to expand access to our games and reach more fans, and this partnership is another step forward. We are excited for the experience that FOX Deportes and Telemundo will create for Super Bowl LIX.”

The agreement will allow NBCUniversal, the parent company of Telemundo, to produce its own Super Bowl broadcast and sell some lucrative ads for the game, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The last time the Super Bowl aired on Telemundo was in 2022 when NBC held the right for the game.

“Both companies have played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of the league’s Hispanic fanbase and we are proud to collaborate with Telemundo to bring the Super Bowl to more Spanish-language viewers than ever before in a landmark moment for the league and its Spanish-language fans,” said Carlos Sanchez, the Fox Deportes executive vice president and general manager, in a statement.

Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 09, 2025 in New Orleans, with the main broadcast airing on Fox.