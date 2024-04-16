Markets

Super Micro Computer stock soars 10% after an analyst says it can hit $1,500

Super Micro Computer was the day's best performer in the S&P 500

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Super Micro Computer stock soars 10% after an analyst says it can hit $1,500
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Super Micro Computer stock rallied on Tuesday after a Wall Street analyst hiked his price target on the shares from $600 all the way to $1,500. Shares in the AI hardware closed up more than 10%, making Super Micro Computer the day’s best performing stock in the S&P 500. It was added to the index just last month.

Suggested Reading

Trump has already been sued over Elon Musk's DOGE
SEC chair and crypto critic Gary Gensler resigns as Trump takes office
TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump has already been sued over Elon Musk's DOGE
SEC chair and crypto critic Gary Gensler resigns as Trump takes office
TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah said Super Micro Computer stock has more room to grow, Barron’s reports. The hardware maker has had a strong start to 2024, positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly growing AI market.

Advertisement

Related Content

Super Micro Computer stock soars 30% as it avoids getting booted off the Nasdaq
Nvidia's stock surge, Uber picks up ChatGPT, and AMD's new chips: AI news roundup

Related Content

Super Micro Computer stock soars 30% as it avoids getting booted off the Nasdaq
Nvidia's stock surge, Uber picks up ChatGPT, and AMD's new chips: AI news roundup

Super Micro Computer ended the day up 10.6%, to about $976 per share. The stock is up about 242% so far this year, 784% over the last 12 months, 4,297% over the last five years.

Advertisement

That means if an investor had bought $100 worth of Super Micro Computer stock in 2019, it would be worth $4,297 today.

Advertisement

Unlike Nvidia, Super Micro Computer doesn’t make AI chips. It makes hardware that supports AI applications. Baruah said he’s expecting strong March-quarter results, Barron’s reports, and strong June-quarter guidance.