Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Securities Series 2004-5 (GJO) reports earnings

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Securities Series 2004-5 (GJO0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing indicates that the trust's assets consist solely of notes issued by Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The certificates do not represent obligations of or interests in the depositor or the trustee.

The registrant is not a well-known seasoned issuer and is required to file reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The registrant has filed all required reports during the preceding 12 months.

The certificates representing investors' interest in the trust are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol GJO.

The filing states that the trust is not required to respond to various items of Form 10-K, and such items are marked as 'Not Applicable.'

The registrant has not filed a report on and attestation to its management’s assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting.

The filing includes a list of documents incorporated by reference, specifically the distribution reports filed on Form 8-K during the fiscal year.

The registrant has no voting stock or class of common stock held by non-affiliates, and there are no unresolved staff comments or legal proceedings reported.

The filing includes certifications and compliance reports pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

The registrant has not identified any cybersecurity issues or changes in and disagreements with accountants on accounting and financial disclosure.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Securities Series 2004-5 annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.