Taking a new job? Here’s how to negotiate for better benefits

You made it past several other candidates, nailed the interviews, and received an offer for your dream job. The only problem? The benefits don’t quite meet your expectations—and while you don’t want to settle for less, you also don’t want it to be a dealbreaker.



Compensation shouldn’t be your only focus when negotiating a job offer. You can—and should—advocate for flexible hours, remote work capabilities, PTO, and other non-salary perks that matter to you. These benefits can be just as important as the numbers on your paycheck, significantly impacting job satisfaction, work-life balance, and your budget.

But the reality is that most job candidates don’t ask for what they want during the hiring process. 58% of Americans accepted the initial offer for their current role without negotiating. Ultimately, it’s you who pays the price: Only 51% of American workers are highly satisfied with their jobs—and the majority aren’t happy with the benefits their employers provide.

The increased significance of job benefits

Gone are the days when a job offer is solely defined by its monetary value. The pandemic ushered in a renewed focus on work-life balance and new expectations for workers, including greater flexibility, shorter work weeks, and increased time off.

Many workers benefit from this new era of work. For example, the majority of tech workers reported that their work-life balance is the same or better than it was before the pandemic. Just 16% say their work-life balance is worse.

But while your expectation of holistic benefits probably hasn’t dissipated, there’s no guarantee employers will continue to offer such perks without being asked.

Most companies continue to offer mainstay benefits like health insurance, parental leave, and time off. But in tech and other industries, there’s a significant gap between what professionals want and what their organizations offer when it comes to nontraditional benefits like flexible schedules, child/elder care, and educational reimbursement.

Effective negotiation can help ensure the benefits and job perks that fit your unique needs and lifestyle. But you have to balance advocating for your needs and remaining flexible based on what your employer is willing to offer.

Consider the following negotiation “do’s” and “don’ts” to help guide you as you evaluate offers and start the bargaining process.

Do: Know the company’s policies

Before you ask employers to reconsider their benefits package, understand the company’s official stance on non-monetary benefits and how it impacts current employees. This knowledge is invaluable and will ensure you don’t waste time by asking for something that’s already off the table. Online resources like Glassdoor, corporate branding sites, and company career pages contain information that can shed light on the employer’s benefit policies, team norms, and workplace flexibility.

Don’t: Assume all benefits are the same

If you’re one of the many workers prioritizing flexibility, many options are available beyond remote work. Flexibility could also include what days you work and the hours you work on those days.

Additionally, it’s crucial to recognize the difference between company-wide and team-specific guidelines. For example, your company might endorse remote work, but a specific team or department may have its own norms or preferences. Your boss may prefer in-person meetings on certain days, or your department may expect you to come into the office on specific days of the month.

Do: Seek information from employees

Employees know your prospective company and its workplace culture better than anyone. Reach out to current employees for insights into team-specific norms and unwritten policies. Connect with current or former employees through LinkedIn or other social networks and channels. Engaging in candid conversations about their experiences can provide helpful insights into the company’s culture and whether the advertised non-monetary benefits align with the reality on the ground.

Don’t: Approach your prospective boss prematurely

It’s crucial to avoid rushing into negotiations with your prospective boss because it can create an unfavorable impression and actually hurt your chances of getting what you want. Instead, gather essential information, develop a robust and fact-based argument, and rehearse your delivery before you engage in direct conversations.

Do: Pinpoint the benefits you want

You should have a clear understanding of which benefits you desire and which you’re mostly to receive from your employers. Start by making a comprehensive list of the benefits that matter most to you, then rank them in order of importance. Advocating for your top-ranked benefits first ensures you are targeting the most significant improvements to your overall work experience.

Don’t: Psych yourself out

A common misconception among job applicants is that negotiating non-monetary benefits might jeopardize their chances of securing the job. But in reality, that concern is largely unfounded.

Most hiring teams expect some level of negotiation, and most employees who ask for better pay or better benefits are successful. 85% of U.S. employees who negotiated a job offer received at least some of what they asked for. Your concerns about potential downsides are probably exaggerated—and your chances of success are likely higher than you think.

With proper research, preparation, and a clear understanding of your own priorities, you can confidently navigate the landscape of benefits and secure a more fulfilling, balanced work experience. Don’t settle for a job offer that doesn’t align with your aspirations. Negotiate for one that will empower you to thrive in your career.

Art Zeile is CEO at Dice.