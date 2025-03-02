Target, Broadcom, Costco, and more stocks to watch this week

After a hectic earnings week and ongoing tariff war, March kicks off with a select group of earnings reports, with a strong focus on the AI and retail sectors.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Here’s a look at what investors should watch in the days ahead.

Important earnings to watch

Target (TGT+1.04% ) is set to release its earnings report on Tuesday morning, providing insights into the retail giant’s performance amid shifting consumer spending trends. Later that day, after the closing bell, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD+1.33% ) will announce its earnings. The company, which gained significant attention last year following a widespread global tech outage linked to its software, will be closely watched by investors assessing its resilience and growth trajectory.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, semiconductor company Marvell Technology (MRVL+3.47% ) will report its earnings after the market closes.

Advertisement

Thursday will be a particularly busy day for earnings, with several major companies releasing their financial results. Broadcom (AVGO+0.12% ) and Costco (COST+1.20% ) are scheduled to report after the closing bell, offering insights into the semiconductor and retail warehouse sectors, respectively. Earlier in the day, grocery chain Kroger (KR+1.17% ) and department store giant Macy’s (M+1.32% ) will announce their earnings, shedding light on consumer spending habits.

Advertisement

Labor market data to be released this week

The week kicks off with the release of S&P’s final U.S. Manufacturing PMI for February on Monday morning. Midweek, on Wednesday, S&P will publish its final U.S. Services PMI for February, accompanied by the ADP employment report, which offers a snapshot of private-sector job growth.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, a comprehensive survey of economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts. This report is closely watched for its qualitative assessment of inflationary pressures, labor market trends, and overall economic momentum, which could shape the Fed’s future policy decisions.

On Thursday, investors will turn their attention to the latest weekly initial jobless claims data along with the U.S. trade deficit report.

Advertisement

The week concludes with a highly anticipated set of labor market indicators on Friday, including the official U.S. jobs report, the unemployment rate, and data on hourly wage growth. These figures will be crucial in gauging the resilience of the job market and potential implications for monetary policy.