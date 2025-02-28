Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Costco's luxury push, Walmart's big bet, and McDonald's egg promise: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Costco's luxury push, Walmart's big bet, and McDonald's egg promise: Retail news roundup

Plus: Papa John's slices the competition as Domino's warns tariffs could drive up pizza prices

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow

Costco and bulk-buying go hand-in-hand, but the retailer won’t sell just anything – although its wealthier shoppers have a big love for Rolex watches and even Porches. Walmart may have lost its revenue crown to Amazon, but it’s flexing its muscles to compete, all while winning favor with President Donald Trump. McDonald’s says it has cracked the code and won’t raise egg prices for customers, at least for now. Meanwhile, Target put DEI on the chopping block – only to push shoppers away. Check out these stories and more in this week’s roundup.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Costco&#39;s luxury push, Walmart&#39;s big bet, and McDonald&#39;s egg promise: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Gary Hershorn, Ethan Miller, Justin Sullivan, Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

A Costco executive on the luxury items its wealthy customers love

A Costco executive on the luxury items its wealthy customers love

People walk through the parking lot at a Costco on Feb. 1, 2025, in Bayonne, New Jersey.
People walk through the parking lot at a Costco on Feb. 1, 2025, in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) is best known for its no-frills, bulk-buying experience, but the warehouse giant also moves a surprising amount of luxury goods.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Walmart’s bold bet to beat Amazon and win Trump’s favor

Walmart’s bold bet to beat Amazon and win Trump’s favor

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon delivers a keynote address during CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon delivers a keynote address during CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) is betting big it can win over affluent shoppers, outpace Amazon (AMZN), and gain favor with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

McDonald’s says it won’t charge extra for eggs

McDonald’s says it won’t charge extra for eggs

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin.
McDonald’s Egg McMuffin.
Illustration: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is bucking the trend of rising egg prices – at least for a limited time.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Target put DEI on the chopping block. Then fewer customers showed up

Target put DEI on the chopping block. Then fewer customers showed up

A Target store in New York.
A Target store in New York.
Image: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Target (TGT) announced it was scaling back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts one month ago. Now, the retail giant is seeing a rapid decline in store visits.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Papa John’s is beating Domino’s in the pizza wars

Papa John’s is beating Domino’s in the pizza wars

A Papa Johns Pizza Sign at sunset on University Drive in Huntsville, Alabama.
A Papa Johns Pizza Sign at sunset on University Drive in Huntsville, Alabama.
Image: sshepard (Getty Images)

Papa John’s is gaining ground in the competitive pizza market, outperforming Domino’s as the latter struggles with a tough macroeconomic environment.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Will Trump spare restaurants from tariffs?

Will Trump spare restaurants from tariffs?

Waiter Alexander Alioto prepares to serve lunch to customers at Alioto’s Seafood Restaurant in San Francisco, California.
Waiter Alexander Alioto prepares to serve lunch to customers at Alioto’s Seafood Restaurant in San Francisco, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The restaurant industry is on edge, urging President Donald Trump to exempt food and beverage imports from a proposed round of tariffs set to take effect on March 4, which could cost the sector $12 billion.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Generic brand groceries are winning big as inflation makes a comeback

Generic brand groceries are winning big as inflation makes a comeback

A package of Kirkland Signature brand paper towels sits in a customer’s shopping cart while he waits to check out a Costco.
A package of Kirkland Signature brand paper towels sits in a customer’s shopping cart while he waits to check out a Costco.
Image: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Inflation is hitting consumers hard, and both grocery shoppers and restaurants are feeling the squeeze.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Ben & Jerry’s founders eye a sweet deal to reclaim their brand from Unilever

Ben & Jerry’s founders eye a sweet deal to reclaim their brand from Unilever

Ben &amp; Jerry’s Bonnaroo Buzz Ice Cream.
Ben & Jerry’s Bonnaroo Buzz Ice Cream.
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Ben & Jerry’s (UL) founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, are reportedly in talks to buy back their namesake ice cream brand from Unilever.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Starbucks is laying off more than 1,000 workers

Starbucks is laying off more than 1,000 workers

A Starbucks at the Cancun International Airport.
A Starbucks at the Cancun International Airport.
Image: anouchka (Getty Images)

Starbucks is laying off 1,100 corporate employees as part of an effort to streamline operations and focus on its core business, CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Subway is bringing back the discounted footlong. Here’s what you get for $6.99

Subway is bringing back the discounted footlong. Here’s what you get for $6.99

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s luxury push, Walmart&#39;s big bet, and McDonald&#39;s egg promise: Retail news roundup
Photo: Gerardo Mora (Getty Images)

Restaurants continue to respond to price-weary consumers with value meals and deals. The latest to entry the fray: Subway.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12