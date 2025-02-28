Costco's luxury push, Walmart's big bet, and McDonald's egg promise: Retail news roundup

Costco and bulk-buying go hand-in-hand, but the retailer won’t sell just anything – although its wealthier shoppers have a big love for Rolex watches and even Porches. Walmart may have lost its revenue crown to Amazon, but it’s flexing its muscles to compete, all while winning favor with President Donald Trump. McDonald’s says it has cracked the code and won’t raise egg prices for customers, at least for now. Meanwhile, Target put DEI on the chopping block – only to push shoppers away. Check out these stories and more in this week’s roundup.
Costco (COST) is best known for its no-frills, bulk-buying experience, but the warehouse giant also moves a surprising amount of luxury goods.
Walmart (WMT) is betting big it can win over affluent shoppers, outpace Amazon (AMZN), and gain favor with President Donald Trump.
McDonald’s is bucking the trend of rising egg prices – at least for a limited time.
Target (TGT) announced it was scaling back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts one month ago. Now, the retail giant is seeing a rapid decline in store visits.
The restaurant industry is on edge, urging President Donald Trump to exempt food and beverage imports from a proposed round of tariffs set to take effect on March 4, which could cost the sector $12 billion.
Inflation is hitting consumers hard, and both grocery shoppers and restaurants are feeling the squeeze.
Starbucks is laying off 1,100 corporate employees as part of an effort to streamline operations and focus on its core business, CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement on Monday.
Restaurants continue to respond to price-weary consumers with value meals and deals. The latest to entry the fray: Subway.