Target's new self-checkout will limit how many items you can self-checkout

Target shoppers with fewer items in their baskets will soon have the option to speed up their self-checkout experience — often marked by long lines and rampant theft, which has made self-checkout’s relationship with corporate America somewhat fraught.

The retail giant said Thursday that it is launching “Express Self-Checkout” for customers that have 10 items or less. It also plans to open “more traditional lanes” —that is, ones staffed by actual people, for those with more than 10 items.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target plans to to roll out the speedy option starting March 17, at most of its nearly 2,000 stores across the U.S.

The retailer said store leaders will be able to set self-checkout hours, and will have the “flexibility” to open even more lanes that are staffed by its employees.

Target said it piloted the concept of Express Self-Checkout at about 200 of its stores last fall. “Self-checkout was twice as fast at our pilot stores,” the company said. “By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too.”

The announcement came the same day that Dollar General said it would eliminate self-checkout entirely in hundreds of stores. The discount retailer said the “decisive action” will use AI data to target stores where people use self-checkout for theft.

