Target slashes prices, Wendy's one-ups McDonald's, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup

In the world of retail, Wendy’s is deploying a $3 breakfast bundle to compete with McDonald’s $5 meal deal. Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy protection and is asking customers to “root for us,” as it promises to stay in business. Target is planning to cut prices on nearly 5,000 items by summer – which could help it offset a sales miss during the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Oreo maker Mondelēz International will have to pay a $366 million fine to the European Union (EU) for rigging cross-border sales of its chocolates, biscuits, and coffee products, and despite rumors, Chili’s isn’t closing, but it is closing some locations. Here’s what else went down this week.