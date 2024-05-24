Target slashes prices, Wendy's one-ups McDonald's, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Business News

Plus, Nestle plans to launch a new food line catered to Ozempic and Wegovy users

By
Francisco Velasquez
In the world of retail, Wendy’s is deploying a $3 breakfast bundle to compete with McDonald’s $5 meal deal. Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy protection and is asking customers to “root for us,” as it promises to stay in business. Target is planning to cut prices on nearly 5,000 items by summer – which could help it offset a sales miss during the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Oreo maker Mondelēz International will have to pay a $366 million fine to the European Union (EU) for rigging cross-border sales of its chocolates, biscuits, and coffee products, and despite rumors, Chili’s isn’t closing, but it is closing some locations. Here’s what else went down this week.

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: FABRICE COFFRINI, SOPA Images, Justin Sullivan, John Greim
Nestle is launching a food brand designed for Ozempic and Wegovy users

Nestle is launching a food brand designed for Ozempic and Wegovy users

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: FABRICE COFFRINI (Getty Images)

Nestle is getting into the weight loss business. The line-up, called Vital Pursuit, will include 12 items and is expected to arrive in the frozen food aisle of grocery stores by the end of the year.

Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer

Wendy’s is offering a $3 meal deal to rival McDonald’s $5 offer

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food chain meal deal wars are heating up. This time, Wendy’s is making a bid to reach inflation weary consumers with a $3 breakfast bundle, and it comes with fries (well, potatoes).

Red Lobster tells customers it’s not closing down after bankruptcy filing - ‘root for us’

Red Lobster tells customers it’s not closing down after bankruptcy filing - ‘root for us’

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

“Root for us,” Red Lobster told customers in its latest statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The crustacean purveyor filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, but it also wants to assure customers that it still plans to stick around.

Target earnings miss as inflation weary consumers cut back on groceries and apparel

Target earnings miss as inflation weary consumers cut back on groceries and apparel

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: John Greim (Getty Images)

Target isn’t doing so well in the inflation economy. And that didn’t sit well with shareholders. The company’s stock tanked 7% after it reported a decline in sales during its first quarter, which it said was due to cash strapped consumers spending less on groceries and discretionary goods, including home decor and apparel.

Target just cut prices on more than 1,000 products before Memorial Day. It’s just getting started

Target just cut prices on more than 1,000 products before Memorial Day. It’s just getting started

Target is offering a range of new discounts ahead of Memorial Day.
Target is offering a range of new discounts ahead of Memorial Day.
Photo: Scott olson (Getty Images)

With just a week before Memorial Day, Target is slashing prices on thousands of products — from milk and soda to paper towels, diapers, and pet food. It’s planning to cut prices on nearly 5,000 items by the summer.

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy but its locations will stay open

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy but its locations will stay open

A Red Lobster location in Fremont, California, closed on May 14, 2024. After Red Lobster considering filing for bankruptcy in April, 87 locations across 27 states abruptly closed.
A Red Lobster location in Fremont, California, closed on May 14, 2024. After Red Lobster considering filing for bankruptcy in April, 87 locations across 27 states abruptly closed.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

After more than half a century of selling Americans affordable shrimp and lobster, the world’s largest seafood restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday.

Macy’s beats earnings expectations as turnaround strategy attracts more affluent shoppers

Macy’s beats earnings expectations as turnaround strategy attracts more affluent shoppers

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Macy’s is trying to find a sweet spot that resonates with cash-strapped consumers and shareholders and it seems to be, at least for now, working. The retailer beat estimates, thanks to Bloomingdales and its cosmetics line, Bluemercury.

What will a Memorial Day cookout cost you with inflation?

What will a Memorial Day cookout cost you with inflation?

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: bhofack2 (Getty Images)

Inflation won’t keep Americans from spending cash on Memorial Day weekend – even if it’s more expensive than it once was. The price has gone up 10% when compared to last year.

Target’s woes are making room for growth at T.J. Maxx and Walmart

Target’s woes are making room for growth at T.J. Maxx and Walmart

T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx
Image: James Leynse (Getty Images)

Target’s in some trouble – and its woes may be helping other discount retailers like Walmart and even T.J. Maxx, which both saw their stocks reach all-time highs.

Oreo maker Mondelēz fined $366 million for curtailing cross-border chocolate trade

Oreo maker Mondelēz fined $366 million for curtailing cross-border chocolate trade

Oreos in carts.
Oreos in carts.
Image: SONNY TUMBELAKA (Getty Images)

Oreo maker Mondelēz International will have to pay $366 million to the European Union (EU) for limiting cross-border sales of its chocolates, biscuits, and coffee products. The Commission did extend some grace to the snack company, granting Mondelēz a 15% fine reduction.

No, Chili’s isn’t closing its doors. But a lot of big chain restaurants are shutting locations

No, Chili’s isn’t closing its doors. But a lot of big chain restaurants are shutting locations

Chili's.
Chili’s.
Image: Universal Images Group Editorial (Getty Images)

Restaurant chain Chili’s was recently flooded with claims that it was closing all of its doors. It isn’t. But that doesn’t mean that Chili’s isn’t closing some locations. Meanwhile, other chains like Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster and TGIFridays are.

Skechers gets a sales boost while growth lags for Nike and Adidas

Skechers gets a sales boost while growth lags for Nike and Adidas

Skechers
Skechers
Image: LightRocket (Getty Images)

Discretionary consumer spending isn’t affecting all footwear companies equally. For Skechers, its wholesale partners seriously boosted sales for the California-based company last quarter.

Skechers is the first company to buy Super Bowl ad space for next year

Skechers is the first company to buy Super Bowl ad space for next year

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Skechers is already making plans for next year’s Super Bowl. It’s first in company line-ups to purchase advertising space for the “Big Game,” in 2025.

Lowe’s stock pops even as consumers hold off on making big purchases

Lowe’s stock pops even as consumers hold off on making big purchases

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Lowe’s is continuing to face headwinds as it grapples with a slowdown in home sales, higher interest rates, and a pullback in consumer spending. That didn’t keep it from beating Wall Street’s expectations.

The workday lunch is losing its appeal as people save cash for the weekend

The workday lunch is losing its appeal as people save cash for the weekend

Image for article titled Target slashes prices, Wendy&#39;s one-ups McDonald&#39;s, Red Lobster goes bankrupt: Retail news roundup
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Consumers may be holding off on spending money during their weekday lunch excursion, but that doesn’t mean they’re not splurging on the weekend. That, however, means that restaurants and bars have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

