Taylor Swift plans to release her very first book — at Target

Taylor Swift and Target (TGT) are looking to make history. Tuesday, Swift announced plans to release her very first book, commemorating her historic and highly successful Eras Tour, which spanned five continents and over 100 shows.

The exclusive release is scheduled to hit Target’s shelves nationwide on Nov. 29, coinciding with Black Friday — a crucial shopping day that promises to attract eager fans.

The 256-page book will feature 500 images, including never-before-seen photos from the tour, along with stories and memories from Swift herself, making it “the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of her life.” The book will go for $40.

In addition to the book, fans will be able to purchase physical copies of “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” for the first time since the album began streaming in April. The second part of the singer’s double album includes an extra 35 tracks and will be available on CD for $18 and on vinyl for $60.

The exclusive items, including the book, will be available for purchase online on Nov. 30.



The Eras Tour has been a monumental success, drawing fans and setting numerous records. The collaboration with Target continues Swift’s trend of partnering with major retailers for exclusive merchandise. By choosing Target, Swift could enhance the retailer’s appeal to younger audiences and music lovers.

Moreover, the release of an exclusive book and physical album is likely to lead to increased foot traffic for Target as fans flock to stores to purchase the items alongside other holiday offerings. In September, Target said it planned to hire 100,000 seasonal workers as it braced for a busy holiday season.

With the coming release, Swift is poised to make a significant impact in both the music industry and the retail sector. As fans eagerly await these new offerings, it’s clear Swift’s influence extends far beyond the stage — and retail partners such as Target could stand to win big.