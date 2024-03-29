Markets

The tech stocks rally has reached 'euphoria' and is running out of room, Citi says

Analysts says the tech sector’s part of the broader market rally could soon slow

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The tech stocks rally has reached &#39;euphoria&#39; and is running out of room, Citi says
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Tech giants and AI helped power stocks to record highs in the first quarter of 2024. But with the second quarter about to begin, one group of analysts says the tech sector’s part of the broader market rally could soon slow.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Citi analysts have downgraded the tech sector from overweight to market-weight, Bloomberg reports. Citi’s sentiment gauge, The Levkovich Index, has hit the “euphoria” level, suggesting that returns later in the year will be lower.

Advertisement

Related Content

Midday movers: Tesla stock is down but AI and tech continue the ride
Dogecoin mania is back. Will the SEC approve an ETF for Elon Musk’s favorite crypto?

Related Content

Midday movers: Tesla stock is down but AI and tech continue the ride
Dogecoin mania is back. Will the SEC approve an ETF for Elon Musk’s favorite crypto?

Citigroup equity strategists believe the U.S. stock market has much more to offer than tech stocks. While they downgraded the tech sector to market-weight, Bloomberg reports, they indicated modest overweight in parts of the sector, including Microsoft, which still maintains its overweight status.

Advertisement

Despite the growth of AI, the Citi analysts kept semiconductor stocks at market-weight, including companies such as AI chipmaking giant Nvidia and Micron Technology. On the other hand, they downgraded the hardware sector to underweight, which includes tech giants such as Apple and Dell.

Advertisement

More markets and crypto news

The S&P 500 had its best start since 2019 as AI and the Fed powered stocks to new highs

Advertisement

Tesla’s horrible, no good, very bad, ‘nightmare’ first quarter

Disney and Nelson Peltz keep fighting but the stock just keeps rising

Bitcoin is about to see a big ‘halving’ event. Here’s what that means, when it is, and why it matters

Advertisement

Forget Apple and Tesla: Maybe the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stocks should be the ‘Fabulous Five’

The AI and crypto worlds have merged to become ‘Artificial Superintelligence.’ Here’s what to know

Advertisement

Reddit stock dropped 25% in 2 days because the short-sellers have arrived

Will Elon Musk accept Dogecoin on X? What to know about the cryptocurrency

The top 5 spot Bitcoin ETFs